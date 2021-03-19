Gwen Stefani Says She’s ‘Mad’ at Blake Shelton For This

Music superstar and former The Voice coach Gwen Stefani is upset with her fiance Blake Shelton after he refused to write music with her, she joked in an episode of DJ Khaled’s The First One podcast.

She said Shelton will no longer agree to write music with her, and he doesn’t really write much music at all anymore.

“I wish he would write with me, but he doesn’t really want to write anymore,” she said during the podcast. “And we’ve actually written three songs together. We wrote a Christmas song together, and then we wrote two other songs.”

She added that Shelton just “doesn’t like writing that much” and joked that it “makes me so mad.”

Stefani & Shelton Won Awards for Their Duet ‘Nobody But You’

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Won't Make an Album Together | E! Red Carpet & Award Shows"The Voice" judges explain how their duet came together on the 2020 Grammys red carpet, but decline making an album together. Watch! #BlakeShelton #GwenStefani #Grammys2020 #ERedCarpetAndAwardShows #CelebrityNews #Grammys More 2020 Grammy Awards Here: e.app.link/e/0fyqoe1Dz3 Subscribe: eonli.ne/RedCarpetSubscribe About E! Red Carpet and Award Shows: E! is the ultimate destination for Red Carpet coverage. And for the… 2020-01-26T23:43:13Z

Stefani and Shelton won awards for their song “Nobody But You,” and they even performed the song together at the 2020 Grammy Awards. They didn’t write that song together, however.

“Once we listened to it, we realized it’s actually a perfect duet, especially for us – the lyrics of the song just fit our story perfectly,” Shelton told Ryan Seacrest in 2020.

The couple does still plan music releases together and work together to decide which songs to release when, Stefani assured DJ Khaled.

“Yesterday, Blake and I sat down and listened to like every song, which is a lot of songs, and just sort of put our favorite stars by which ones,” she said, referring to her upcoming album. “We definitely bounce off each other.”

She added that Shelton’s experience on The Voice is a major plus and helps him with understanding what songs will be hits.

“Being on that show, you’re around so much music, and you really know how to choose music, so I really rely on him for a lot of his taste,” she shared. “He knows all genres from being on that show… He has a really good ear for hits, or just songs that are the ones that we all like. So I definitely lean on him a lot.”

Many Stars Want to Attend Shelton & Stefani’s Wedding

Plenty of celebrities want to attend Shelton and Stefani’s wedding, including Ellen DeGeneres and Miley Cyrus.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host asked Stefani if there was anything she could do for her when it comes to wedding planning. Stefani had quite the answer for DeGeneres.

“I was thinking about that a lot, and I was picturing like a mauve bridesmaid,” she said. “Maybe maid of honor, you know? We can put some extensions in, and we can make it a full flower arrangement. All that stuff.”

DeGeneres accepted the offer.

“You just tell me the time and the place and I will be there,” DeGeneres told Stefani.

Miley Cyrus recently performed at the NPR Tiny Desk for one of their concerts and tweeted out a video of her singing her song “Prisoner.” Gwen Stefani replied to the tweet, writing “talented geeeezzzz.”

The younger star took that as her chance to propose something to Stefani.

ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other! 💗🥰 https://t.co/iz21PDiRGS — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 1, 2021

“ALSO [Gwen Stefani], [Blake Shelton], I’ll be your wedding singer!” she wrote. “I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. Whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other.”

Shelton has previously said that he wanted Adam Levine to perform at their wedding when he was a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Meyers said he didn’t want to ask too many questions revolving around wedding planning, but he did mention that it would probably be hard for the couple to pick a wedding band.

“I’m assuming you know a lot of people, but that’s a high-pressure gig to do a wedding at your shindig,” he started.

Shelton answered the question calmly, saying that he’s been thinking about the band and he has a lot of “favors out there.”

“He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,” Shelton said.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’: Bobby Bones Dishes on 2021 Hollywood Week