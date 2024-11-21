Gwen Stefani Gets Candid About Blake Shelton Marriage

“The Voice” coach Gwen Stefani spoke candidly about her husband, Blake Shelton, in an interview with The Guardian.

“I never listened to country music, so while Blake was super successful, I never even knew he existed before I met him,” Stefani admitted.

Stefani and Shelton first met in April 2014 when they were both coaches on “The Voice.” They started talking about began dating more than a year and a half later. Their love blossomed and they ended up getting married in July 2021.

“He’s very humble and doesn’t realize how good he is,” Stefani says of Shelton. “There’s something so attractive about that,” she added.

Gwen Stefani Said Finding Love With Blake Shelton Was a ‘Miracle’

In an interview with People magazine, Stefani talked about how her dream of finding love and living happily ever after was “ruined” when she split from Gavin Rossdale.

“Something that I wanted since I was a little girl is to be married and have this love that I saw my parents have and have babies. That dream was completely ruined; it was crushed, and I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream,” she told the outlet.

Stefani and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale tied the knot in 2002 and split in 2015.

“God putting Blake in my life was just that miracle,” she added.

She echoed this in her interview with The Guardian as well.

“Meeting my husband felt like a second chance at life,” she said in her interview with the outlet, adding, “but God put this other person there to love me. I know this sounds weird, but Blake and I came together in gardening. We have a house together in Oklahoma and during the pandemic we came across this very old building on the land and there were some purple irises, which someone must have planted centuries ago, but they’ve survived.”

Blake Shelton Keeps Gwen Stefani Laughing

Play

In October 2024, Stefani stopped by the “Jennifer Hudson Show” to promote her new album, “Bouquet.” While chatting with the “American Idol” alum, Stefani said that Shelton keeps her laughing.

The thing about Blake is that you’ll never get through a day without laughing,” the No Doubt singer said. “You know what I mean? Which is just— it doesn’t even matter like what’s going on. The guy has so much patience, and so much kindness in his heart,” she continued.

“It just makes you happier every single day,” she added.

Stefani also told Hudson that she’s learned a lot from her husband.

“I’ve learned so much from him. He is literally so gifted when it comes to just hearing music,” she said, adding, “I always rely on him. We always play each other our music.”

She also told Hudson the same thing that she said in her interview with The Guardian.

“I didn’t really listen to country ever. I didn’t know that Blake Shelton existed on the planet,” she said.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Winner’s Wife Asks for Prayers Amid Emergency