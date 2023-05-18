Former Coach Said ‘The Voice’ ‘Probably’ Wouldn’t Take Them Back

Several-time coach on “The Voice,” Gwen Stefani, was worried the singing competition staple wouldn’t extend an invite for her to rejoin the show after her husband, Blake Shelton, announced his departure.

Shelton has filled a chair on the flagship NBC series for 23 seasons, dating back to “The Voice’s” premier in 2011. However, the country music star is singing his swan song as he’ll wrap up his coaching role next week. Stefani, who he married in 2021, is no stranger to the show as she coached alongside Shelton during seasons seven, nine, 12, 17, 19 and 22. She’s also slated to return for next season.

But, when speaking with People, Shelton said Stefani wasn’t so sure her phone would ring with another opportunity to mentor up-and-coming musical artists.

“Well, I’m happy,” Shelton said about Stefani’s return. “When I finally came to the conclusion that I was going to call it a day last year, you know, she even said, ‘Well, I guess they probably won’t have me back ever again.'”

“And I go, ‘What are you talking?” Shelton continued. “They invited you to be a coach for seasons before you and I were ever thing.’ And she goes, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s right. They did do that.’ I go. ‘Yeah, I’m pretty sure they’re still going to want Gwen Stefani to be a coach.’ Then sure enough, you know, she’s already gonna be back and she was excited to get the call.”

‘The Voice’ Contestants Receive ‘The Gwen Stefani Effect,’ Shelton Said

Shelton, who met Stefani on “The Voice” in 2014 during season seven, praised his wife’s unique coaching style.

“She just really comes at coaching in a way that I don’t think anybody else has done still and there’s been a lot of coaches,” Shelton said. “But she’s such a visionary, and that comes through with her artists. You can see these kids come on the show… by the end they actually look like stars, and that’s the Gwen Stefani effect.”

Shelton Is ‘Ready to Watch Some TV’ While Stefani ‘Finds Ways’ to Fill Up Her Schedule

Shelton, who has received eight Grammy nominations which includes his performance on “God’s Country,” will grace fans’ television screens for two more episodes of “The Voice.” Part one of the live finale will air on May 22 and the season will conclude the next day.

Shelton told Extra in a recent interview that while Stefani is excited to rejoin “The Voice” next season while also maintaining an already-busy schedule, he’s ready to kick his feet up and turn on the TV.

“I did, too, damn it…” Shelton said about having more quality time with his wife. “You know, Gwen’s got a lot of reasons to keep coming back to ‘The Voice.’ First and foremost, I know she absolutely loves this job and she’s always excited and a little bit shocked when they call and ask her and invite her to come back again. I’m going, ‘Why? Why are you surprised by this? Of course they want you.’”

“She’s just very passionate about music and she’s passionate about working,” he continued. “I don’t know anybody that finds ways to stay as busy as she does, and it’s impressive and that’s why she’s been so successful… Me, on the other hand, I’m ready to watch some TV.”