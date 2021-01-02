How Gwen Stefani Nearly Wrecked Her Own Proposal

Music super-couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced their engagement in October 2020, and more details have continued to come out since then about the logistics of Shelton’s popping the question.

When she went on co-The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson’s talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Stefani shared the story of the day of Shelton’s proposal and revealed it did not all go off without a hitch.

Shelton had been preparing to ask Stefani the question for some time, having consulted her father and her children before deciding it was finally the right time to ask. Read on to learn more about how Stefani nearly wrecked the proposal before it was able to take place.

Stefani Nearly Missed Her Proposal

During her interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Stefani opened up about what the day of Shelton’s proposal, and the days leading up to it, looked like, revealing that she hadn’t even wanted to travel back to their home in Oklahoma that weekend.

“I had no idea, obviously,” Stefani said. “In fact, I was trying to get out of going to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family. I was like, I think we should just cancel the trip. It was one of those. Then we got it together and we ended up going. [Our Family] was all there.”

Shelton had been hiding the ring in the compartment on the door of his truck in the previous week.

“We’re building a house there,” Stefani added. “We were going from one part of our land to the other part of the land to go see the house. And meanwhile, Blake had had this ring for a couple of weeks and nobody knew.”

Shelton Proposed to Stefani at Their Home

Shelton did end up being able to ask Stefani the question where he had planned to. He asked Stefani to help him light the fireplace, and when she opened the cabinet where the starter would be, she found her engagement ring in a box.

“I was like, ‘What? Are you serious?'” she told Clarkson, adding that no one caught the moment on video or took photos right away, which she was a little upset about.

Shelton said he hadn’t really planned everything out to a T, however. He told Bobby Bones on The Bobby Bones Show that he only had a few things in mind.

“The only thing I had planned, Bobby, was that I knew I wanted to do it in Oklahoma while all her kids were there [and our siblings],” he said. “I didn’t want to take her away or do something private away from the kids. I felt it was important for the kids to be a part of that moment, so that’s what I did. I had the ring for a couple of weeks, maybe two and a half weeks.”

Stefani recently opened up in an interview with Ryan Seacrest on On Air with Ryan Seacrest about the non-negotiable at her wedding which is that her parents are able to attend the ceremony, which will only be possible when it’s safe for them to travel again.

“It feels so weird,” she shared. “People have been saying it for so long, like five years, ‘Are you getting married? Are you engaged?’ and now we actualy are, and it feels like I’m in a cartoon or something.”

