Will Gwen Stefani Return to ‘The Voice’?

Gwen Stefani was a fan-favorite coach on “The Voice,” and with the current season wrapping up, people want to know: will she ever return as a coach?

According to Hello Magazine, Stefani won her first season of “The Voice” in 2020 with contestant Carter Rubin.

In the words of the outlet, it’s “more than likely” she could return in 2022.

Thus far, the “Luxurious” singer has been part of Seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, and 19 of “The Voice”. And as highlighted by The Sun, she never gave a reason for leaving after Season 19 ended, however, her first solo single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” was released after that season wrapped up.

Could it be possible that Stefani’s going to return sometime soon? Will her husband being on the show persuade her to re-join as a coach?

Here’s what you need to know:

Stefani Left Her Job as a Coach on ‘The Voice’ to Focus On Her Vegas Residency

According to The Sun, Stefani was not part of the most recent season of “The Voice.” Instead, she chose to focus on music and her residency in Las Vegas.

In March 2021, Good Housekeeping reported that it’s “safe” to guess that Stefani will return to “The Voice” at some point in the future, but it has yet to be confirmed if she’ll be returning next year.

In September 2021, Gold Derby ranked the judges from the best to the worst, putting John Legend in third place, Kelly Clarkson (with three wins) in second place, and Blake Shelton, with eight wins, in first place. Stefani came soon after that, in fifth place.

Gwen Stefani Today

What is Stefani up to today, if she isn’t working as a coach? The 52-year-old recently celebrated her first married Thanksgiving to Blake Shelton in Oklahoma.

She took to social media to celebrate the day, writing, “sooooo much to be thankful for @blakeshelton #iloveu #firstmarriedthanksgiving gx #onelove #family #beliver.”

Stefani shares three sons: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, with Gavin Rossdale. In an interview with Hello Magazine in February 2021, husband Blake Shelton got candid about being a stepfather to Stefani’s children.

“There’s definitely nothing easy about it… I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?”

He continued by opening up about his own stepfather, who was a positive influence on him.

“I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him. And he’s like a father to me,” he said. “So, you know, I have a good inspiration in my life to how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.”

Shelton concluded, “I’m not gonna lie. I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am. Especially, you know, now that we’re five years into this thing, I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

These days, per the outlet, the couple split their time between Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch and a mansion in Los Angeles in the Encino neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. And as reported by the outlet, there’s plenty to keep them busy. The LA home comes equipped with a home theater, outdoor pool and spa, tennis courts, and alfresco kitchen area.