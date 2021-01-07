Gwen Stefani Talks Uncertainty Before Blake Shelton’s Proposal

Music superstars and The Voice coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced their engagement in late 2020, and they are now planning their wedding.

Before Shelton’s proposal, Stefani was wondering where the relationship was going, she told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on the Tonight Show. She also seemed a bit disappointed that she was planning a wedding during a pandemic.

“It’s like ‘Blake, why couldn’t you have done it before?'” she shared. “‘Now we can’t have a wedding with the pandemic. [I’m] sitting around going, ‘OK. Drag it out more.'”

Stefani Was Wondering Why Shelton Hadn’t Proposed

Ahead of the proposal, Stefani spent some time thinking about where the relationship may be going and why Shelton hadn’t proposed to her yet.

“[I wasn’t expecting it at the moment it happened at all,” Stefani said. “Didn’t have any idea. I was sort of like, ‘What’s happening with us’? It was kind of in my mind like, ‘We’ve been together a long time now. What’s going on?’ I was in that place in my head.”

Stefani said that they don’t have any plans for the wedding at the time of the interview due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which goes against recent reports that say the couple won’t be inviting their Voice costars because of a super intimate ceremony at their home in Oklahoma.

Insiders Say Shelton is Spending Millions on the Event

In a report, OK Magazine claimed that Shelton is spending a lot of money on the big day, possibly totaling up to a few million dollars.

“He’s whipped himself into a frenzy about every detail and keeps making all these over-the-top demands,” one insider reportedly said.

The source also said Shelton had been thinking about having a boat parade on the lake near their Oklahoma home and doing landscaping that would include color-coordinated flower beds.

The insider added, “He’s also fussing over the menu and insisting on getting gourmet food and premium champagne imported from Europe. At this rate, the event is going to set him back a few million. Usually it’s the bride who’s the nervous Nellie, but Blake’s more stressed about the whole thing than Gwen is.”

The insider also said that “People are grumbling that he really needs to take a chill pill.”

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement, and details on how it happened have been steadily coming out since then. Stefani took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27 to announce that Shelton popped the question and she said yes.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the photo.

Shelton shared the same photo alongside the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Stefani will not be returning to her red coaching chair on the set of the Voice to start off 2021. Instead, one-time coach Nick Jonas will be taking his seat once again in hopes of besting Blake Shelton and winning the trophy.

