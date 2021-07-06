Gwen Stefani Shares First Photos of Wedding Dresses

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton officially tied the knot on Saturday, July 3, 2021 in an intimate ceremony at their Oklahoma home.

The ceremony appeared to have taken place at the chapel that was built on Shelton and Stefani’s Oklahoma estate. The photos that Page Six published show that there was a tent and tables set up outside of the chapel, most likely for the reception for their friends and families.

Stefani shared the first video of the day, which featured her in full hair and makeup, flipping her veil and showing off her look.

Stefani’s Dress Was Designed by Vera Wang

Gwen Stefani had two instantly iconic wedding dresses designed by Vera Wang. One dress featured a fun, flirty shorter skirt attached and the other was more traditional with a large skirt.

She shared a photo of herself in the shorter dress with high-heeled cowboy boots.

“You need a party dress when you get to marry @blakeshelton,” she wrote.

Ariana Grande commented on the photo to tell Stefani that the dress was “perfect.”

Stefani also shared a few more pictures of the big day, writing “July 3 2021 dreams do come true!”

The Ceremony Took Place in a Chapel Built Specifically for the Wedding

Carson Daly, host of “The Voice,” shared some insight into Stefani and Shelton’s special day during a segment on “The Today Show” on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He said that the chapel was built specifically for the wedding ceremony and that, though Shelton and Stefani are like “fried chicken and champagne,” their day was perfect for them.

Daly shared that the couple wrote their own vows and there wasn’t “a dry eye in the house” after Stefani’s. People also teared up when they saw Shelton perform an original song he wrote for Stefani for his vows, Daly said.

There are photos of Shelton’s parents arriving at the venue that seem to confirm the wedding date was Saturday, July 3, 2021. That date lines up with the one that sources told TMZ earlier in the week.

The couple applied for their marriage license in Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. According to U.S. Marriage Laws, couples have 10 days from when they file for a marriage license to actually get married.

That meant they would have had until Friday, July 9 to officially get married.

The couple didn’t want a huge wedding, and it’s very important to Stefani that her parents get to be there, she shared with Wonderland Magazine.

“I would love to get married, but I want my parents there,” she told the outlet in 2020. “So that’s hard to plan. We have three kids in school and at home on Zoom, so hopefully that will end for them. But there’s not a lot of plans, I just want to put this record out!”

Stefani and Shelton have been together for six years. The couple famously met on the set of “The Voice” while they were both going through divorces.

