Gwen Stefani Talks Wedding Planning, Avoiding a ‘COVID Situation’

Music superstars and The Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced their engagement in October 2020 after five years of being in a relationship. They have yet to set a wedding date, however, for a few reasons.

Stefani recently opened up in an interview with Ryan Seacrest on On Air with Ryan Seacrest about the non-negotiable at her wedding which is that her parents are able to attend the ceremony, which will only be possible when it’s safe for them to travel again.

She also talked about it being weird for her to say that they’re ‘engaged’ even though she told Seacrest that she feels more “stable” than ever before.

“It feels so weird,” she shared. “People have been saying it for so long, like five years, ‘Are you getting married? Are you engaged?’ and now we actualy are, and it feels like I’m in a cartoon or something.”

Stefani and Shelton Won’t Get Married Until Her Parents Can Attend

Talking about wedding planning with Seacrest meant Stefani had to acknowledge the craziness that has been 2020 and shared that she doesn’t care how big or small the wedding is.

“I would say I just want my parents there at this point,” she told the American Idol host. “My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they’re so scared so really would rather it not be a COVID situation.”

She continued, “Like, I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing. Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s too many people for COVID so we’re sort of going to see what happens in the next few months.”

Stefani Is Currently Working on a New Record

Stefani recently debuted her new single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” which references her origins in the music industry. She performed the single live on The Voice as well, but she never meant to create a record in 2020. That is, until fellow coach Kelly Clarkson helped her get inspired to work on new music.

“She’d been texting me through the pandemic sending me songs that she’d been writing, and I was like, ‘How are you doing this? I have to clean toilets, make dinner – I have no time for anything!’ It was crazy,” Stefani shared. “We had like 100 days in Oklahoma and… [we] had five kids in homeschool and she’s like writing all these songs. She’s like, ‘Oh, I just stay up all night.'”

Stefani said she couldn’t do that, but she was jealous of Clarkson, so she began writing her own songs. Now, she has 20 that are written.

“My kids are starting to define who they are by the music they love… so I started thinking a lot about the reggae music and the ska music and how I started and going back to the basics so this song is kind of I reintroduced myself.”

She continued, “Like, I’m still the same person but yet evolved, but I still love all the same things so this song is sort of about that.”

Stefani had put out no new solo singles in the past five years, though she had collaborated on a few songs with Shelton.

The Voice season finale airs on Tuesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

