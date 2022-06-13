Gwen Stefani’s Alarming Hollywood Bowl Outfit Causes Controversy

Gwen Stefani recently announced she would be returning as a coach on season 22 of “The Voice.” But prior to resuming that position, she has been enjoying taking the stage, sometimes with husband and fellow Voice coach, Blake Shelton.

Stefani had already announced on Twitter that she would be performing June 3, 2022 at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the legendary amphitheater’s 100 year celebration. However, she gave fans an exciting surprise when her husband joined her for a duet of “Nobody but You” with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

According to Music Mayhem magazine, “Stefani, donning a hot pink tutu dress, and Shelton lovingly stared into each other’s eyes while performing the tune before sharing a hug and kiss as their joint performance came to an end.”

Stefani and Her Controversial Look Took Center Stage at the Hollywood Bowl

For the most part, fans loved the performance. It was the “hot pink tutu dress” they had problems with. One Reddit poster wrote, “She wears the ugliest clothes,” while another echoed, “Her clothes are hideous.”

Another Reddit user asked, “Who dresses her? Trying to look like a teenager in her fifties.” Other reactions to her outfit included “awful” and “clown circus.”

Although there were some harsh comments about Stefani’s singing prowess as well, most fans were more disturbed by her fashion sense. One YouTube viewer wrote, “What’s with all of those crazy wide over-skirts? Her performance was great, though.”

Stefani Has Been Slammed for Her Style for Years

Social media users are not the only ones who have a problem with Stefani’s style choices. In 2015, the former No Doubt front woman was named one of the worst dressed at the American Music Awards. As the Irish Mirror described , Stefani “had pretty much just slipped into a leotard and then tangled herself up in black netting. Well, that’s what it looked like. And as for the bizarre sleeves… Were they supposed to be bat wings?”

The “Hollaback Girl” singer defended the ensemble on ET Canada, explaining that she had a different outfit lined up, but once she saw this one, she was reminded of Barbra Streisand and she just had to wear it.

Stefani was also at the top of the worst dressed list at the 2017 People’s Choice awards, according to Express. Her outfit was described as “a blue ruffled dress reminiscent of Sybil Fawlty’s nighties – all be it with a racy low bust and cut out details.” A public poll in the Express article asked readers to rank the worst dressed from the event, and Stefani came in first by a landslide.

In 2019, Life & Style ran an exposé on Stefani’s wardrobe on “The Voice.” The article described her season 17 premiere outfit as “the most confusing, yet incredible ensemble we’ve ever seen — complete with multi-colored patterns, jewels, sequins, ropes and chains.”

Although the article promised “no shade,” readers who commented held nothing back. One commenter simply exclaimed, “So UGLY!” Another wrote, “Most ridiculous outfit I have ever seen, especially the flapping fringes on a 50 year old.”

Stefani returns to “The Voice” this fall, alongside husband Blake Shelton, new coach Camilla Cabello, and icon, John Legend.