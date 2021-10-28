WATCH: 13-Year-Old ‘Voice’ Contestant Nearly Brings Kelly Clarkson To Tears

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” has been airing Knockout rounds for one week, and that means that each of the coaches has been working to narrow down their teams ahead of the live shows.

In some cases, that means pitting very talented contestants against one another and then having to choose between them, which was the case for Kelly Clarkson when she put The Cunningham Sisters up against Hailey Mia. Mia is just 13 years old, and the sisters in the duo are also young teenagers.

For her song, Hailey Mia performed Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” and brought out her huge vocals. The Cunningham Sisters performed Hillsong United’s “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” for their Knockout round.

Watch the Knockout Round Performances





Young Teens The Cunningham Sisters and Hailey Mia Compete from Team Kelly | The Voice Knockouts 2021 The Cunningham Sisters performs Hillsong United's "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)" against Hailey Mia singing Duncan Laurence's "Arcade" during The Knockouts on The Voice. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC! » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The… 2021-10-27T01:59:47Z

Each of the coaches were impressed with the performances. The girls got a standing ovation from both Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson before the coaches even gave any of their thoughts on the Knockout.

“This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” Blake Shelton tells the contestants. “I’ll start with the Cunningham Sisters. You guys have been favorites of mine since you came onto the show… Hailey, holy crap, like, wow, you really dug down deep, and you gave a Knockout-worthy performance.”

He said he would pick Hailey Mia as the winner.

Grande was also very impressed.

“Hailey Mia, oh my God! What is happening?” Grande adds. “That was so, so stunning and so powerful. To see your growth, I am just astounded by what I just watched. And I’m obsessed with the three of you.”

John Legend also liked both performances and called Hailey Mia’s performance “compelling.”

Kelly Clarkson was emotional after the performances because it was hard to choose between the two different groups.

“And you’re all so gifted, and you’re so young, and you feel like such a jerk having to go, sorry, I pick the other one,” Clarkson said, hiding behind her hair. She nearly cried from having to pick between the two, as her voice broke and she had tears in her eyes.

She also could be seen nearly crying as the Cunningham Sisters said goodbye.

The Live Shows Are Up Next

The next step of the competition following the Knockout Rounds will be the live shows, where viewers can finally vote for the competitors they want to see move forward in the competition. There is only one episode of Knockout Rounds remaining before the episode titled “The Road To Live Shows,” which will be more of a recap than anything else.

Here’s what the teams look like after one week of the Knockout Rounds airing:

Team Ariana:

Raquel Trinidad

Holly Forbes (steal)

Ryleigh Plank

Still to perform in Knockouts: Bella DeNapoli, Katherine Ann Mohler, Jim and Sasha Allen and Manny Keith

Team Kelly:

Katie Rae (Steal)

Gymani

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

Still to perform in Knockouts: Jeremy Rosado and Xavier Cornell

Team Blake:

Wendy Moten

LiBianca

Still to perform in Knockouts: Peedy Chavis, Lana Scott, Carson Peters, Berritt Haynes

Shelton still also has his steal, the only coach with one left.

Team Legend:

Joshua Vacanti

Samuel Harness

David Vogel (Steal)

Still to perform: Jershika Maple, Samara Brown, Shadale, Paris Winningham

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

