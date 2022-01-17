‘The Voice’ of Holland Suspended Amid Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

NBC’s “The Voice” has become a huge hit in the United States, but the phenomenon actually started in Holland, where the show first began airing on Dutch TV.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Voice of Holland,” has been suspended from the air. The suspension comes following allegations of sexual misconduct by members of production on the show.

The competition show’s bandleader, Jeroen Rietbergen, resigned Saturday, January 15, 2022, according to a statement put out by BNNVARA and BOOS, the organization that conducted an investigation into the show.

The broadcaster of “The Voice of Holland,” RTL, issued a statement about the allegations when it announced the show would be suspended.

“The allegations are very serious and shocking and were not known to RTL,” the statement reads, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Based on these allegations, [‘The Voice’] Producer ITV has been contacted and a mutual agreement has been reached that ITV will immediately initiate a diligent, independent investigation.”

The statement concludes, “The broadcasts of ‘The Voice of Holland’ will be suspended for the time being until more is clear.”

The show’s season 12 premiered on January 7, 2022, so the season was just getting started.

Heavy has reached out to “The Voice of Holland” for comment.

The Incidents Occured ‘Years Ago’

The statement, the outlet reported, includes Rietbergen admitting to “relationships of a sexual nature” and exchanging “sexually explicit messages” with women involved with the show.

The bandleader apologized “to the women involved for things I should never have done” and added, according to The Hollywood Reporter, that he “did not believe he was abusing his position of power on the production.”

According to Billboard, the incidents took place years before the suspension, and Rietbergen has sought out professional help in the time since. Ali B, who was also a coach on the show, has also been accused of “sexually transgressive behavior,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

On Instagram, Ali B has stated that he is innocent (per THR). According to NL Times, Ali B also stated in an interview with De Telegraaf that he was completely innocent.

“I am 100 percent convinced of my innocence. The allegation is about something that happened long ago and that is not true,” he said, per NL Times.

The Investigation Began in Spring 2021

According to a statement by BNNVARA and BOOS, which conducted the investigation into the show, in the show’s place on Thursday, there will be a broadcast “about sexually transgressive behavior on ‘The Voice of Holland.'”

The investigation started in the spring of 2021, according to the statement, after the organization became aware of alleged “sexually transgressive behavior within ‘The Voice of Holland.'”

“This does not only concern charges against Jeroen Rietbergen, but charges against several people within the program,” the statement reads.

One Coach Has Quit the Show

Amid the allegations, one of the coaches has quit the show completely.

Anouk Teeuwe, a 46-year-old singer and coach on “The Voice of Holland,” has quit the show, according to ESCXTRA. Anouk had been a couch on the show since 2015.

According to the outlet, Anouk stated in an Instagram video, “The news is so saddening and a major disappointment. I know enough. I’ve decided I don’t want to return to ‘The Voice.’ It’s a corrupt mess. I don’t want to work at a place where men have, for years, abused their positions and where others have chosen to keep the misconduct silent and look the other way.”

“You just can’t do that,” she added, “You’ve got structural issues when you do that. I do not wish to be part of such behaviour, that’s just not for me. So therefore, I will not return to ‘The Voice of Holland’.”

