How Blake Shelton’s Brother Died

In 1990, when Blake Shelton was just 14-years-old, his brother, Richie, died in a car accident. According to Country Fan Cast, Richie, who was 24, was in the car with his 20-year-old girlfriend and her son. She was driving over a hill and “slammed into the back of a school bus picking up passengers.” The outlet states that Richie, his girlfriend, and her 3-year-old son all died in the accident.

In 2018, Blake opened up about his brother’s death to Cowboys & Indians. He said, “Look, you’re never gonna get over it. For me, my brother was my big brother. I mean, I wanted to be him. I wanted to look like him, dress like him, listen to what he listened to and be into the things he was into. So when he was killed in a car accident, it was literally like the world went silent. There was a void in my world all of a sudden, and I’m still not over it. I’m just used to it.”

During the interview, Blake acknowledged the impact his large family had on his recovery process. “I could always, and I can still always, count on my family. I could always count on seeing everybody I was related to at least a couple times a year. My family is huge. And when we used to get together — I mean all of us, the entire family — you could always count on an enormous Thanksgiving and a gigantic Christmas.”

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Over You’ Was Written for Richie Shelton

As fans of Blake know, the song ‘Over You’ co-written by the country star and his ex, Miranda Lambert.

In fact, Lambert just recently opened up to People about the experience of writing the song with Blake.

Speaking to Essentials Radio on Apple Music, Lambert, 37, said she is “so glad” to have shared that experience with her ex-husband.

“My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother and it’s one of those moments where even if you’re married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them,” Lambert reflected. “Dudes don’t open up about things but he started telling me about the experience of it all. And I was like, ‘Have you ever written about it?'”

Lambert went on to say that she then asked Blake if he’d ever shared those thoughts on paper. “… I was like, ‘Well, could we write it? Do you want to try or is that invasive?’ I would never try to write your story because I didn’t live it, but maybe I could help because I’m an outside perspective but I feel your pain talking to me right now.'”

She finished, “It was really a special moment and I’m so glad we shared that song and that it helped his family heal, to have that together.”

Miranda & Blake’s Split

Lambert and Shelton split in 2015 after being married for ten years.

Per People, the former couple shared the news in a joint statement at the time, writing, “This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately.”

Now, Lambert is married to former New York City police officer, Brian McLoughlin. The two met on the set of Good Morning America in 2018, while McLoughlin was working security, and tied the knot one year later.

And as fans know, Blake is soon to be married to Gwen Stefani. The two met on set of The Voice in 2014. They announced their engagement on Instagram last October.

