How to Vote in ‘The Voice’ 4-Way Knockout

NBC’s hit reality singing competition The Voice wrapped up Knockout Rounds this week, and they ended with a four-way knockout competition between four contestants. One of those contestants can be saved by America’s vote.

Contestants in the 4-way knockout were Taryn Papa, Julia Cooper, Larriah Jackson and Ryan Gallagher, one contestant from each team.

One of the contestants will ultimately go on to compete in live shows while the rest will be eliminated from the competition for good.

Read on to learn more about how to vote for your favorite contestant.

How To Vote for ‘The Voice’ 4-Way Knockout

To vote, fans can use the The Voice official app or head over to NBC.com. For the first time this season, you can also use your Google Assistant on your phone or device by saying “Hey Google, Vote for The Voice.”

The winner of the four-way knockout will be announced at the beginning of the first live show of the season, on Monday, November 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

According to The Voice Instagram, “Voting is now OPEN and @Google is bringing you a brand new way to vote this season! Now you can vote with your voice using Google Assistant. Just say, “#HeyGoogle, vote for The Voice” on your phone or @GoogleNest speaker.”

Voting closes on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT.

Contestants in the 4-Way Knockout Battle

Four contestants performed in the hopes of getting America’s vote and continuing on in the competition to become the winner of season 19 of The Voice.

For Team Blake, Taryn Papa sang Faith Hill’s “Cry.”

Papa asked her fans on Instagram to vote for her, uploading a video of her hedgehog running across the floor and writing, “This is YOU… running to tell your friends to download @nbcthevoice app and visit voice.vote.nbc.com to vote for #TeamBlake’s Taryn Papa tonight.”

For Team Legend, Julia Cooper sang “I Wish You Were Gay” by Billie Eilish.

Cooper also took to Instagram to ask fans to vote for her, writing “Voting is now OPEN for the 4-way Knockout!!!! Vote for me on #TheVoice app.”

For Team Gwen, Larriah Jackson performed “One and Only” by Adele.

Jackson uploaded a photo on Instagram asking fans to download the app and vote for her, writing, “Tune in to @nbcthevoice today TUESDAY November 24th!! … LARRIAH JACKSON WELCOMES YOUR SUPPORT TO HELP HER ADVANCE TO THE LIVE SHOWS!!!!”

For Team Kelly, Ryan Gallagher performed a Bocelli Classic titled “Time to Say Goodbye.”

Gallagher was one of the surprise Blind Auditions, with Kelly Clarkson choosing to have him on her team after hearing his classically trained opera singer. He was ultimately not chosen after his battle round against Marisa Corvo, but he does have a chance to be back on the show if enough fans vote for him in this challenge.

Coach Kelly Clarkson took to Instagram to ask her followers to vote for Gallagher, writing, “It’s voting time and y’all better be voting for @RyanDGallagher! He’s an Opera singer, people!!”

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: WATCH: 14-Year-Old ‘Prodigy’ Carter Rubin Amazes Coaches on ‘The Voice’