How to Vote on ‘The Voice’ Semi-Finals Tonight

This week kicks off “The Voice” Season 21 semifinals, where the remaining eight contestants will battle it out in the hopes of making it to next week’s finale. Last week, Holly Forbes and Jeremy Rosado were eliminated, leaving Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia, Jershika Maple, Jim and Sasha Allen, Joshua Vacanti, Lana Scott, Paris Winningham, and Wendy Moten to vie for the winning title.

Tonight, the artists will sing a ’90s era duet with another semifinalist, but how can you vote for your favorite singer?

Here’s what you need to know:

How to Vote for Singers on ‘The Voice’?

There are two ways to vote for singers on “The Voice.” The first is to use the official “The Voice” app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play.

The second way is to go through NBC’s website, here — but first, you must create an NBC account.

Keep in mind, each method allows for up to ten votes. Voting for the top eight will open on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Through the app, fans also have the opportunity to create a “fantasy team” with the remaining singers.

How to Vote – Instant Save

Fans of “The Voice” are well aware that there is also an Instant Save vote available to viewers at home. The singers with the three lowest numbers of votes qualify for the Instant Save. How does it work?

These three acts perform a new song, and those at home can tweet #VoiceSave and the performer’s name. Each week, the singer who raked in the lowest number of votes is sent home.

On December 6, 2021, the Semi-Finals will air, followed by tomorrow’s Semi-Finals Results Show.

Winner Predictions

The question on everyone’s mind is who will win?

According to Gold Derby, there hasn’t been one consistent winner prediction over the course of the season. When the outlet recorded predictions at the beginning of the year, Wendy Moten was in the lead. Recent results, however, indicate that Girl Named Tom is now in the leading position, and is prepped to win the competition.

As of December 3, Girl Named Tom had 5/2 odds, while Moten followed with 16/5 odds.

Girl Named Tom consists of “small-town siblings” Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb. According to their website, the band’s style marries classic music with today’s artists. They cite Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Taylor Swift, and Adrianne Lenker as some of their influences.

The performers’ website also reveals that before the pandemic, the band drove across the country, where they played 67 shows in 27 cities. Some of their notable performance spots included those at The Green Parrot in Key West, Florida, the Laughing Goat in Boulder, Colorado, and Ocean Beach Market in San Diego, California.

What about the band’s name? It’s based on the fact that Joshua used to call Bekah “Thomas” when she was little.

The December 6 episode of “The Voice” will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and the December 7 episode will also air at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Three artists will leave the competition during Tuesday night’s show.