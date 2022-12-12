‘The Voice’ Voting 2022: How to Vote for the Season 22 Winner

NBC
Here's how to vote for "The Voice" finalists to decide the winner.
NBC’s “The Voice” airs the last of their live performance episodes for Season 22 tonight, December 12, 2022. The winner of the season will be announced at the end of the Tuesday, December 13 episode of the show.
Going into the Monday, December 13, 2022, live performances episode, three coaches still have artists on their teams. Gwen Stefani, however, has no chance at pulling through with the win since she has no artists left.
Long-time coach Blake Shelton is in the lead with three singers remaining on his team. He has country artists Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood as well as bodie.
John Legend and new coach Camila Cabello each have one artist remaining on their teams. Cabello’s artist Morgan Myles made it through the semi-finals as the only artist remaining on Team Camila. Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona won the Wildcard Instant Save in the semi-finals to make it through to the last episode of the season.
Downloading The Voice Official App is the best way to interact with the show and vote. The app allows you to vote and save artists as you watch live, and it is available on iOS and Android.
To use the Voice Official App to vote, users must register an NBCUniversal Profile. The profile is also usable to vote for “America’s Got Talent” during the upcoming season of the show.
The App also allows you to create a type of fantasy team and draft which contestants you think will make it far in the season, and it allows you to be ranked among other users who also made their own fantasy team.
During the live shows, viewers will be able to vote during and after the Monday night episodes through the morning of the results show.
This is the last show that will allow voting live. Fans are allowed to vote 10 times per artist per email address.
Voting opens on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET and closes on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. ET.
It’s no secret that “The Voice” viewers love Blake Shelton and country music, which might give the self-proclaimed “King” of “The Voice” a leg up in the competition, especially when it comes to his artist Brayden Lape, and we think he is most likely to be crowned the winner at the end of the competition.
Lape may not be the most conventionally vocally talented artist to take the stage each week so far, but he definitely fits the bill to become a winner of “The Voice.”
During a press conference ahead of the top 10 reveal, the “Voice” coaches also shared that they believe Lape could take it all.
“How is it that he’s this tall, this handsome, can play all the sports, and can sing? This is not fair. It’s not fair,” Legend said during the press conference.
The most likely artist to win from Team Blake, however, might be bodie, who was an unexpected get for Shelton from the beginning of the competition. The fact that he’s an incredible pop and indie vocalist and the fact that he’s on Shelton’s team means that he definitely has a good chance of winning the competition.
“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
