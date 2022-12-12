‘The Voice’ Voting 2022: How to Vote for the Season 22 Winner

NBC’s “The Voice” airs the last of their live performance episodes for Season 22 tonight, December 12, 2022. The winner of the season will be announced at the end of the Tuesday, December 13 episode of the show.

Going into the Monday, December 13, 2022, live performances episode, three coaches still have artists on their teams. Gwen Stefani, however, has no chance at pulling through with the win since she has no artists left.

Long-time coach Blake Shelton is in the lead with three singers remaining on his team. He has country artists Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood as well as bodie.

John Legend and new coach Camila Cabello each have one artist remaining on their teams. Cabello’s artist Morgan Myles made it through the semi-finals as the only artist remaining on Team Camila. Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona won the Wildcard Instant Save in the semi-finals to make it through to the last episode of the season.

