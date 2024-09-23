When Does Voting Start for ‘The Voice’ Season 26?

“The Voice” returns to NBC for its 26th season on Monday, September 23, with returning coaches Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire being joined by first-timers Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé. The coaches are in charge of the contestants’ fates in the first half of the season, but the fans get the final say in who wins the season. So when do fans get the power to vote?

While each season of “The Voice” is unique, the past two seasons have featured five different rounds of competition: Blind Auditions, Battles, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Shows. While some prior seasons have aired the Playoffs round live and incorporated a fan vote element, the last two seasons haven’t introduced the fan vote until the Live Shows round.

While the full schedule for season 26 has yet to be revealed, fans should be ready to cast their votes once the Live Shows round begins.

How to Vote for ‘The Voice’ Season 26?

Fans looking to make their voice heard in deciding the season 26 champion of “The Voice” will have two options when it comes to voting, the NBC website and the official “Voice” app.

“The Voice” app isn’t just for voting, as it offers fans the opportunity to play along with the show from home. Fans can hit their own button during Blind Auditions to weigh in on who they would want on their team, and as the season progresses they can even create their own fantasy team of singers. The app also offers polls for the Battle and Knockout rounds, letting fans compare their picks against the rest of America’s (and the coaches). Fans can even suggest songs for their favorite artists to sing throughout the season.

If season 26 of “The Voice” follows the same format as season 25, voting will be open for only a few hours during and after the the Live Shows episodes, however season 25 also featured an Instant Save power, which gave fans a chance to keep one of their favorites around a little longer.

During the results episodes of the Live Shows round, “Voice” host Carson Daly would announce which contestants earned enough votes to move onto the next round, and which (usually four or five contestants) were at risk for elimination. Those at risk would get one more chance to sing, and viewers at home would have to cast their votes live, during the results episode, to decide which one of the at-risk singers would get to continue on with the Instant Save power.

‘The Voice’ Coaches Fight Over 1st 4 Chair Turn of the Season

To make it to the Live Shows, singers must first impress the coaches in the Blind Auditions round and survive the Battles, Knockouts, and Playoffs.

“The Voice” official YouTube channel shared a look at the first four-chair turn of season 26 in a September 20 video. The clip from the premiere shows singer Sofronio Vasquez from the Philippines singing his rendition of Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down”.

Snoop was the first to turn his chair for Vasquez, followed soon after by Michael, Reba, and Gwen. All four coaches then sat back and enjoyed the performance while getting ready to fight for Vasquez to join their team.

The four were all extremely complimentary, and in the end Vasquez got ready to make his choice, but fans will have to tune in to the premeire September 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern to see which coach he went with.