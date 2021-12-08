Tonight, the results for the Semi-Final performances of “The Voice” will air on NBC. Now that the shows are live and fans are weighing in on who advances, Instant Save voting has come into play.

How does it work?

During tonight’s show, an announcement will be made that Instant Save voting is open. If you’re on the East Coast, simply use “The Voice” official app or this online link, and you will have the opportunity to save one contestant. That contestant will then advance to the next and final round.

Those on the West Coast or in any other time zone need to go to the show’s Twitter to find out when the Instant Save is at play (since they won’t be able to watch the show live for the announcement). Unlike previous years, you cannot vote for your Instant Save by Tweeting. You will still need to go to the app or use the online link to keep your favorite artist around.

Here’s what you need to know:

December 6 Performances





Play



Video Video related to how to vote for instant save on ‘the voice’ semi-finals tonight 2021-12-07T19:51:30-05:00

On Monday night, December 6, the top eight performed on “The Voice.” Tonight’s December 7 episode will air live, and feature those who will advance to the Top 5. In addition, the winner of the Instant Save will be announced.

Team Blake Shelton has retained all three of its artists: Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham, and Lana Scott. Team Kelly Clarkson, meanwhile, has Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia, while Team John Legend has Jershika Maple and Joshua Vacanti. Team Ariana Grande is hanging on to Jim and Sasha Allen. The latter was in the bottom two weeks ago.

Who Will Win ‘The Voice’?

According to Parade, the two strongest contenders who could win this season of “The Voice” are Wendy Moten and Girl Named Tom.

According to Gold Derby, predictions previously showed Wendy Moten leading, but Girl Named Tom has since made the jump to first place. The outlet writes that Girl Named Tom has 5/2 odds and Wendy Moten comes in with 16/5 odds. These potential top two are followed by Hailey Mia with 5/1 odds.

During Monday night’s episode, Wendy Moten impressed the judges with her powerhouse vocals. Blake Shelton stood on his feet to applaud the singer, while Ariana Grande watched in amazement, stating that it was the “most ridiculous” thing she’s ever seen.

Shelton echoed those sentiments, stating that the performance made “music history.”

What do we know about Moten?

According to her bio, Moten was born in Memphis. She has worked in the music industry, specifically in Nashville, for the past 23 years. She has toured with the likes of Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Martina McBride.

Moten writes that it was once her dream to record a country album with Paul Franklin — today, she is considered a top country artist and has played numerous locations in Nashville. According to her site, Moten made her country debut at the Grand Ole Opry in April 2019. She became a featured artist in the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum’s musician spotlight series in 2018 and 2019.