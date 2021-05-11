‘The Voice’ Instant Save Voting: How to Vote Tonight 5/11

Tonight, May 11, 2021, on NBC’s “The Voice,” the remaining 17 contestants will be narrowed down to the top nine of the season with each coach keeping two contestants total and one more being saved with the Instant Save vote.

Viewers can vote for the Instant Save Wildcard contestant online of on the official “The Voice” app.

The Instant Save voting is open during the Eastern and Central Time broadcasts of the results episodes. Tonight, that means the window will be open for five minutes during the episode starting from the time that the start of Instant Save voting is announced.

Artists with the fewest amounts of votes from their teams will compete for the Instant Save.

Here’s how to vote for the Instant Save tonight:

Vote for the Instant Save on the Voice App or Online

In past seasons, the Instant Save vote took place on Twitter when viewers would vote using the hashtag #VoiceSave along with the name of the artist they wanted to save from elimination.

For the past two seasons, things have been a bit different. Viewers have to vote using the Voice App or the show’s website. They must be registered with a valid email address, Facebook account, or Google account for both methods. Once voting opens up, you can go here to vote within the time period. You can also vote on the Official Voice App.

Voting is only open for a small amount of time, so be sure to get in there as quickly as possible to make your vote for the Instant Save count.

Fans Think the Instant Save is Unfair

Fans have previously taken to Twitter to call out what they call an unfair voting process when it comes to the instant saves.

Because the Instant Save happens during the East Coast broadcast of the show, West Coast voters have to decide who to vote for before even seeing the performances.

Voting for the regular episodes of “The Voice” take place overnight so everyone has an equal opportunity to watch the episode and then get their votes in, but because of the nature of the Instant Save, that’s not the case in this instance.

When Is ‘The Voice’ Season Finale?

It’s likely that the season finale for “The Voice” will air in early June 2021. If the regular schedule holds, here’s what it will look like:

Tuesday, May 11: Live Top 17 results will air with the number of contestants being narrowed down to nine before the next new episode.

Live Top 17 results will air with the number of contestants being narrowed down to nine before the next new episode. Monday, May 17: Live Top 9 performances will air and voting will be open for fans to decide who they want to send through to the semi-finals.

Live Top 9 performances will air and voting will be open for fans to decide who they want to send through to the semi-finals. Tuesday, May 18: The “Voice” semi-finals contestants will be revealed in a live results episode.

The “Voice” semi-finals contestants will be revealed in a live results episode. Monday, May 24: The “Voice” semi-finals will air with the top contestants performing to get votes in order to get through to the season finale.

The “Voice” semi-finals will air with the top contestants performing to get votes in order to get through to the season finale. Tuesday, May 24: Results will air and showcase which contestants make it through to the season 19 finale

Results will air and showcase which contestants make it through to the season 19 finale Monday, May 31: Finale performances

Finale performances Tuesday, June 1: Season finale of The Voice with the winner being revealed at the end of the show

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Follow the Heavy on The Voice Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Versus ‘American Idol’ 2021: Which Show Has Better Ratings?