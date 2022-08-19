Blake Shelton in ‘New Phase’ of Life: Is He Quitting Showbiz?

For quite a while, “The Voice” coach and country music artist, Blake Shelton, has been hinting that he might be ready to step out of the limelight. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, “Shelton is one of the foremost country music stars right now. But a lifetime steeped in the country music industry means he knows it won’t last forever. Shelton might be relishing the fame he’s achieved now. But the country icon says he’s braced himself to hang it all up when the time comes.”

Shelton is settling in to a new part of his life where his wife and family are taking priority over being a star. In an August 19, 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he admitted, “Look, I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.”

Shelton married Stefani on July 3, 2021, and has taken on a fatherly role to her three children. He also recently celebrated his 46th birthday, which may have gotten him thinking about where the next chapter in his life should take him.

You Can Take the Boy Out of The Country…

The multi-Grammy winner has also been getting back to his country roots, spending time on his Oklahoma ranch, riding the tractor and singing Jason Aldean’s “Amarillo Sky.” He posted on Instagram on August 11, a video of himself doing just that. He captioned the post with “Y’all know what time it is!!! We’re makin some magic happen today!!! #OutInTheMiddle”

The hashtag is a shoutout to the song playing in the background of the video clip, a track he recently recorded with the Zac Brown Band. Shelton seems all fired up and right at home on the ranch.

He also seems very comfortable at home with Stefani and his stepsons. His Father’s Day celebration with the family was about as warm and cozy as it gets. Stefani posted pics and sentiments on Instagram showing just how much love there is at home. So does that mean Shelton might want to give up the road soon?

In an interview with Country Now, Shelton expressed, “I’ve kind of always been prepared for when this ends and my songs aren’t getting played anymore and it’s over. It’s always over at some point…I’ve always been prepared for that and I’ve braced myself for it. And I learned to accept it a few years ago…that it’s coming.”

Should Fans Be Worried?

Despite Shelton’s evolving priorities, he doesn’t seem ready to throw down the mic just yet. Shelton explained to Entertainment Tonight, “I wanna keep my music side of what I do alive from now til they fire me – fans fire me.”

The “God’s Country” crooner continued, “The TV stuff’s fun and it’s been great for me and it has actually helped pour over into my music. I’ve pulled an audience from TV that maybe didn’t even know who I was, probably didn’t know who I was when I started on The Voice and it’s kind of been the thing that took me to a different level in my career and I love that.”

So, it seems that Shelton wants to be “fired” by fans before he actually quits. Considering how popular he continues to be, he might be waiting a very long time.

