Meet Miley Cyrus’s Rumored New Boyfriend

Miley Cyrus has a new man in her life.

While in Miami preparing for her New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” the “Hannah Montana” alum was spotted kissing Maxx Morando, the drummer for the band Liily. In photos obtained by “The Daily Mail,” Cyrus can also be seen stretching and showing off her backside in pink shorts for Morando.

When Cyrus attended Gucci’s Love Parade fashion show in November, she shared pictures on Instagram from the event, including a photo of her and Morando. Although Cyrus and Morando have not officially confirmed that they are in a relationship, a source told E! News they are in fact dating.

“It’s official between them,” the source said. “They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians.” So who is Cyrus’s new beau? Here’s everything we know about Morando.

Who Is Maxx Morando?

23-year-old Morando is a musician, just like 29-year-old Cyrus. He is currently the drummer for the rock band Liily and was previously the drummer for The Regrettes. According to his IMDb page, he appeared on “Conan” with The Regrettes in 2017. He also appeared in the Academy Award-nominated film “Ladybird” as a drummer.

Morando has over 15,000 followers on Instagram. He and Cyrus follow each other. In addition to drums, Morando also plays guitar, as seen in a 2020 Instagram Live, and designs clothes.

In a September Vogue interview, Cyrus revealed that she and Morando had collaborated on one of her outfits for Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival. “This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl,” she said. “Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply.”

Cyrus’s Past Dating History

Cyrus’s relationship with Liam Hemsworth of “The Hunger Games” lasted for over a decade and had several ups and downs. They met filming “The Last Song” in 2009 and began dating. They broke up in 2010, got back together, and then got engaged in 2012.

Cyrus and Hemsworth called off their engagement in 2013, shortly after Cyrus made headlines with her controversial VMA performance with Robin Thicke. While her and Hemsworth were broken up, Cyrus dated Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick, for five months in 2014 and 2015.

In 2016, Cyrus and Hemsworth got back together and got engaged again. They tied the knot in December 2018. But less than a year later, they announced they were splitting up. Shortly after, photos of Cyrus kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-girlfriend Kaitlyn Carter hit the internet. Hemsworth filed for divorce in August 2019.

In October 2019, Cyrus was hospitalized due to Tonsilitis and shared on her Instagram story that her new boyfriend, Australian singer Cody Simpson, was visiting her in the hospital. They broke up in 2020. In an Instagram Live, Cyrus confirmed the breakup and explained that they were “just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be.” (via E! News)

