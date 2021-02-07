Is Miley Cyrus Performing at the Super Bowl Tonight?

Is Miley Cyrus performing at Super Bowl 2021?

The answer is yes and no. Miley Cyrus will not be a part of the kickoff show or halftime show. However, she will be a part of the NFL TikTok Tailgate event, according to ABC Action News.

If you would like to watch the NFL TikTok Tailgate live, it will air here, on the NFL TikTok page. And, according to the NFL, the people in attendance of the event are all health care workers who have been vaccinated.

The show will start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will last for two hours. The Super Bowl kickoff will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Part of Cyrus’ Tailgate Appearance Will Air on CBS

.@mileycyrus will be at Super Bowl LV to perform at the first-ever #TikTokTailgate – the NFL’s pregame event for the 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes who have been invited to attend #SBLV Join the tailgate FEB 7 at 2:30 PM ET on @tiktok_us & @CBS! pic.twitter.com/oMkQnnwBEM — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2021

CBS Sports has reported that some of Cyrus’ tailgate set will air “on the CBS Super Bowl LV Pregame Show”. This pregame event will air on the CBS network from 2 – 6 p.m. ET. The CBS pre-game show will feature commentary from people including Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, James Brown, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms,Boomer Esiason, and Nate Burleson.

Cyrus recently released her latest album Plastic Hearts. Billboard has reported that this album has reached number 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart. Some of the major stars who appear as guest artists on Plastic Hearst are Billy Idol, Dua Lipa, Joan Jett and Stevie Nicks.

Additional Celebrities Will Appear on the Special

Variety has reported that several big names are expected to appear at the tailgating event. They include but are not limited to Rebel Wilson, Kane Brown, Steve Harvey, Ajani Huff, Dave Jorgenson, MJ Acosta, Adam Devine, and Trace McSorley. Harvey and Acosta will actually be the hosts of the show.

Harvey also recently was the host of the 2021 NFL Honors ceremony, in which he delivered a monologue that made fun of the Patriots, according to Yahoo. NFL has posted a video on YouTube of Harvey’s speech. In the video, Harvey jokes, “I actually loved some of the things they changed [this season]. First of all, I love that the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. Patriot fans, they don’t even know what to do with themselves, ’cause they ain’t never had free time in January. They’ve been calling up all the Browns fans for advice.”

On January 27, 2021, Cyrus gushed to followers on her Instagram account, reminding them that her tailgate performance was coming up soon. Cyrus wrote in a post, “SUPER BOWL LV!!! I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game … Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!” She first announced the news of her Super Bowl performance on January 24, 2021 via Instagram as well.

When it comes to the official Super Bowl game performers, the pre-show includes performances by Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R., while The Weeknd is this year’s headliner.

After the Super Bowl, Miley Cyrus, along with other artists, will participate in a concert put on by Verizon. Verizon announced on social media that the concert will benefit small businesses. Stars including Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Tiffany Haddish, Luke Bryans, Eric Church, and Christina Aguilera will appear.

