Popular ‘Voice’ Finalist Having Tough Time Booking Gigs

Jacquie Roar competed on season 24 of “The Voice” and had a pretty good run. She joined Gwen Stefani’s team after performing “Here for the Party” by Gretchen Wilson during the blind auditions. From there, things were really looking up for Roar, who made it to the finals, eventually finishing the competition in fourth place.

Following her time on the show, however, Roar has found it difficult to book shows.

“I almost think I expected more, because of how much exposure it gives you,” Roar told the Portland Tribune. Roar has done shows in her home state but not many elsewhere.

“I was thinking more people in the industry would come to me, email me, contact me. I can’t get anybody outside of Oregon to book a gig. I’ve contacted hundreds of people and I’ve got like five emails back. Texas has not responded to me, not one place,” she added.

Roar released her first single “Learn About Love,” after being sent home on “The Voice.”

Jacquie Roar Played at CMA Fest & Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Been Chosen for the Opportunity

Roar has had a few successful gigs since her time on “The Voice.” One memorable performance was at CMA Fest in Nashville.

“This is a huge deal,” Roar told the Portland Tribune. “There are thousands of applicants that submit for CMA Fest every year. They happened to pick me out, I’m blessed,” she added.

After sharing the news on Instagram, many fans showed their love and support for Roar.

“So amazing I’m sooooooooooooooo excited for you! You go girl!!!!!” one person wrote.

“Yassss so excited for you!!!!” someone else added.

“Omg! This is amazing girl! Congrats!!!!” a third fan said.

“Literally excited for this! I literally been wanting to see you,” a fourth comment read.

Jacquie Roar Earned an Instant Save From the Audience on ‘The Voice’

While competing on “The Voice,” Roar’s fans showed their support of her talents by initiating an instant save. The move came following her performance of “Alone” by Heart. The move pushed her through to the top five in the competition.

“Thank you all for saving me! I know it’s really hard to lose your favorite contestants and I could never take the place of the 4 contestants that had to unfortunately leave tonight but I hope everyone knows that I love them all. We have grown such a bond and a life long friendship,” Roar wrote on Instagram following the night.

“If any one knows me, it’s that I make sure everyone else is taken care of around me. I promise, no one will be left behind because I’m doing it for all of us. I’m sorry to those who had their favorites leave tonight but please be assured that they are not done. They hear you. They will come out with music for all of you to enjoy. I’ll make sure of it. Bias and I wrote a song that we will be recording,” she added.

Roar has more than 24,000 followers on Instagram and although things haven’t taken off for her in a huge way just yet, she is staying positive — and she’s grateful for her time on “The Voice.”

“Coming off season 24 of ‘The Voice’ … the staff was incredible, they gave us confidence, gave us tools to get through each round. The contestants were not rude or competitive in nature, they were very supportive, like family. I still email back and forth with Reba. Coming off the show, everything that you’d want to happen, as far as keeping connections, yes it has happened. Can’t speak highly enough of ‘The Voice,'” she told the Portland Tribune.

