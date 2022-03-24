‘The Voice’ Winner Expecting First Baby With Wife

“The Voice” winner Jake Hoot is expecting his first child with his wife, Brittney Hoyt.

Hoot was the winner of “The Voice” during season 17. During the time, he was a member of Kelly Clarkson’s Team after receiving just a one-chair turn during his blind audition. Hoot was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on February 4, 2020.

The couple revealed that they’re expecting a baby on Instagram. The announcement came in the form of a video, where Hoot’s daughter from a previous relationship, Macy, and his wife held up signs announcing the news.

Hoot sang along with the announcement.

Fans Are Excited About the Announcement

The signs held up by Hoot’s daughter read, “Life was sweet, YOU made it sweeter. Life was complete, YOU made it complete+, We didn’t know just how much we needed you.”

The final sign, which was held up by Hoot’s wife, read, “Baby Hoot Comin soon 2022.”

Friends and fans took to the comment section to share their excitement for the family.

Todd Tilghman, a fellow winner of “The Voice,” wrote, “Really excited for y’all! Love y’all!”

“Congrats from Wisconsin!!” one fan wrote. “Macy going to be a big sister.”

Hoot Performed at the Grand Ole Opry

In March 2022, Hoot performed at the “Opry Country Classics” for the Grand Ole Opry.

“Headed back to the @opry this Thursday for my first Opry Country Classics show!” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Can’t wait to sing some great classics for y’all.”

In early 2021, Hoot released a video with his coach Kelly Clarkson for their song “I Would’ve Loved You.”

For the music video for their song, Clarkson and Hoot teamed up for the emotional video.

The music video features the Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre’s elegance from the back of house to the front of the house.

“More than forever, always, madly / the deepest, unforgettable / With all that I am / with my heart wide open / for the rest of my life I promise you / I’m gonna hate you as long and as much as I would’ve loved you / and I would’ve loved you,” the pair sing at one point in the song.

The majority of the comments on the video at the time of writing compliment Clarkson’s voice and Hoot’s charisma.

According to Everything Nash, Hoot wanted to team up with Clarkson as soon as he realized that it was a duet. He wrote the song alongside Dean Sams and Jamie Floyd.

“When we wrote it, I said, ‘I think this would be awesome if we got Kelly to sing on this,’” he said. “When I was on The Voice, she said, ‘Hey, let’s do something together.’ So I sent it to her, and didn’t hear anything. And then later on in the year, when we were seriously considering putting this on the album, I said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to text her again,’ because I had to ask her a couple of questions about other things.”

Clarkson agreed right away, he told the outlet.

Hoot shared the video on his Instagram and thanked many people in his life for making it happen.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, it likely would in mid-September.

