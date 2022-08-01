‘The Voice’ Champ Welcomes First Child With Wife

Jake Hoot, champion of NBC’s “The Voice” season 17, has welcomed his first child with his wife, Brittney. Hoot has one daughter, Macy, from a previous relationship.

The couple announced the birth of his daughter on Instagram on July 31, 2022.

“Well we did a thang last week!” Jake wrote. “World, meet little Miss Madilyn Bri. We couldn’t be more in love😍 #girldad #ladiesman #mybaby #ilovemygirls.”

Hoot’s Daughter Was Born on July 24

Brittney also announced the birth of Madilyn on Instagram.

“One week ago today, I experienced the biggest miracle of my life!” she wrote. “We welcomed our ‘Little Feet’ into the world, and could not be more in love with her.”

She added, “She’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever known. I never knew that my capacity to love someone could become so deep, and this profound. Everyone meet our little angel. She’s more than we ever dreamt of. We love you so much out little angel and can’t believe we get to love you forever!”

She added that Madilyn was born on July 24, 2022 at 3:30 a.m. weighing in at 7 lbs, 4 ounces and was 18 and 3/4 inches long.

“She’s more than we ever dreamt of,” she added. “We love you so much our little angel and can’t believe we get to love you forever!”

Friends took to the comments on Hoot’s post about the baby.

“Congrats!” fellow “The Voice” winner Jake Hoot wrote.

“So awesome congratulations,” Pete Mroz wrote.

The Couple Announced the Pregnancy In March

The couple revealed that they’re expecting a baby on Instagram in March 2022. The announcement came in the form of a video, where Hoot’s daughter from a previous relationship, Macy, and his wife held up signs announcing the news.

The signs held up by Hoot’s daughter read, “Life was sweet, YOU made it sweeter. Life was complete, YOU made it complete+, We didn’t know just how much we needed you.”

The final sign, which was held up by Hoot’s wife, read, “Baby Hoot Comin soon 2022.”

Friends and fans took to the comment section to share their excitement for the family.

Also in March 2022, Hoot performed at the “Opry Country Classics” for the Grand Ole Opry.

“Headed back to the @opry this Thursday for my first Opry Country Classics show!” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Can’t wait to sing some great classics for y’all.”

During his time on “The Voice,” Hoot was a part of Kelly Clarkson’s team. After their time on the show together, they released a duet called “I Would’ve Loved You” that amazed fans.

For the music video for their song, Clarkson and Hoot teamed up for the emotional video.

The music video features the Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre’s elegance from the back of house to the front of the house.

“More than forever, always, madly / the deepest, unforgettable / With all that I am / with my heart wide open / for the rest of my life I promise you / I’m gonna hate you as long and as much as I would’ve loved you / and I would’ve loved you,” the pair sing at one point in the song.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

