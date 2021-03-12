‘The Voice’ Champion Gets Married

Jake Hoot, the winner of season 17 of NBC’s singing competition show The Voice with Kelly Clarkson’s team, married Brittney Hoyt on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, according to People.

Hoot and Hoyt, both 32 years old, chose Saddle Woods Farm as their venue, which Hoyt told People was her “dream venue.” The couple prayed together before their ceremony, and their friend decorated the venue for the ceremony and reception.

According to People, the two wrote their own vows and also wrote vows to Hoot’s 5-year-old daughter, Macy.

Hoot Sang Two Original Songs for His Wife

At the wedding, Hoot performed two original songs, People reported. The first, he co-wrote with Kyndon Oakes, Ren Turner and Lee Turner. The song was titled “Hallelujah,” and he performed it during his vows.

“I got very emotional reading my vows to both Brittney and Macy and then singing a song to my soon-to-be wife talking about my journey with her,” Hoot told the outlet.

The reception that followed the ceremony was catered by Mission Catering, a company close to the family because they’ve gone on mission trips with the owner.

Hoot’s second original song was called “And Then Suddenly.” He co-wrote that song with Marty and Misha Goetz, and it was inspired by the journal that Hoyt had been filling with letters to her future husband over the past decade.

“I wept like a baby when he surprised me with the song ‘And Then Suddenly’ for our first dance,” Hoyt told People.

The couple went to Cancun for their honeymoon.

Hoot Recently Released a Song With Kelly Clarkson

Hoot recently teamed up with his The Voice coach, Kelly Clarkson, for a song and music video titled “I Would’ve Loved You.”

Hoot was the winner of The Voice during season 17. During the time, he was a member of Clarkson’s Team after receiving just a one-chair turn during his blind audition. Hoot has since been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on February 4, 2020.

Hoot announced the duet with Clarkson on Twitter on January 11.

“The BIG news is finally here!” he wrote. “I am so excited to announce that the special guest on my upcoming EP release is the one and only [Kelly Clarkson]! I can’t wait for you to hear and see the finished product on January 27.”

For the music video for their song, Clarkson and Hoot teamed up for the emotional video.

The music video features the Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre’s elegance from the back of house to the front of the house.

“More than forever, always, madly / the deepest, unforgettable / With all that I am / with my heart wide open / for the rest of my life I promise you / I’m gonna hate you as long and as much as I would’ve loved you / and I would’ve loved you,” the pair sing at one point in the song.

The new track is the lead single from Hoot’s EP, Love Out of Time. Hoot shared that the song is about choices and consequences, according to Music Mayhem Magazine.

