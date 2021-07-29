‘The Voice’ Champion to Headline Festival

Jake Hoot, season 17 champion for Team Kelly on NBC’s “The Voice,” is set to headline an upcoming music festival.

Hoot will be the headlining act at the Trigg County Country Ham Festival, which is an annual festival that takes place in Cadiz, Kentucky.

According to the website for the festival, 2021 marks the 45th year of the event. The festival offers places to eat and tourist attractions for out-of-town guests, the website states. This year, the event takes place on Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9.

Hoot will be performing on the main stage on Saturday, October 9, according to WKDZ Radio. More details will be made available as the date gets closer.

Hoot Released a New Single

Hoot released a single called “Night Left” in July 2019, and his former coach Kelly Clarkson had nothing but praise for the song.

“What a good time!” she tweeted. “@jakehootmusic’s new single is country-rock gold! #nightleft”

Clarkson and Hoot released a new song and music video together in January 2021.

“The BIG news is finally here!” Hoot wrote in the announcement. “I am so excited to announce that the special guest on my upcoming EP release is the one and only [Kelly Clarkson]! I can’t wait for you to hear and see the finished product on January 27.”

For the music video for their song, Clarkson and Hoot teamed up for the emotional video.

The music video features the Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre’s elegance from the back of house to the front of the house.

“More than forever, always, madly / the deepest, unforgettable / With all that I am / with my heart wide open / for the rest of my life I promise you / I’m gonna hate you as long and as much as I would’ve loved you / and I would’ve loved you,” the pair sing at one point in the song.

Hoot Got Married in 2021

Hoot married to Brittney Nicole Hoot in March 2021, sharing a ten-minute video of his wedding day on Instagram in May.

He talked about how busy he is being a husband, dad, and musician in an interview with Entertainment Focus.

“I got married in March so I’m trying to be a great husband and a great dad, and being very present in family life is something that’s very high on my priority list,” he told the outlet. “We’re just excited about what’s to come.”

He also told the outlet he’s hoping that things keep getting bigger and better.

“We’re just excited about what to come,” he shared. “We’re playing a lot of big stages coming up here in the next couple months. Hopefully we’ll get ‘Night Left’ on the radio and hopefully it’ll start making things happen, bigger and better for us. Regardless, we’re just excited that people want to hear our music. As long as there’s a stage to play on we’ll be on it, so we’re excited.”

“The Voice” returns on September 20, 2021 on NBC with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and John Legend.

READ NEXT: The Biggest Upsets in ‘American Idol’ History, According to Fans