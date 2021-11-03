‘The Voice’ Alum Signs Record Deal

Jake Worthington competed on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2014 as a member of Team Blake Shelton. Now, Worthington is celebrating a new milestone in his career as he starts his journey with a new record label.

Worthington announced that he joined the Big Loud Records label, and he’ll be featured on an upcoming album as well.

“We’re excited to welcome Jake Worthington to the Big Loud Records family,” Seth England, Partner and CEO of the label said, according to a release. “He’s been putting in the work to build his own authentic brand of country music, and we’re looking forward to teaming up to get his sound on the map.”

Worthington Says Country Music Is His ‘Friend’

In the release, Worthington explains why he loves country music more than other genres.

“Country music is all I’ve known for a long while,” Worthington shared. “It’s been my friend, helped me grow, and granted me experience and opportunity. I’m honored to work alongside Big Loud Records and am grateful to have a team who wants me to just do what I do – country music.”

He added, “It’s a different feeling knowing that everyone around me believes the music I make has a place in country music. A guy couldn’t ask for more.”

According to the press release, Worthington will be working with writers like Craig Wiseman, Ernest Keith Smith, Tony Lane and more. The artist is also set to visit a few different tour stops in 2021 including Las Vegas on December 4, Sacramento, California on December 10, and Tulsa, Oklahoma on December 17.

Worthington Is Featured On Hixtape Vol. 2

Worthington is one of a few different “Voice” contestants set to be featured on HARDY’s “Hixtape” volume 2.

The first volume of “Hixtape” was released in 2019 and featured multiple artists. According to the Hixtape website, the definition of the term is “A mixtape of BACKROAD BANGERS. Brought to you by your favorite good ol country boys and girls. EST 2019 by the HiXTAPE OG, HARDY.”

Dierks Bentley, a season 21 advisor on “The Voice,” is one of the singers featured on the album. Morgan Wallen, who got his start on “The Voice” in 2014, is also on the album. Worthington makes his Big Loud debut alongside Ronnie Dunn and Jake Owen on the song “Jonesin.”

Here’s a look at the “Hixtape Vol. 2” track list:

Hometown Boys featuring Matt Stell, Dierks Bentley & Hardy WD-40 4WD featuring Sean Stemaly, Jimmie Allen & Justin Moore In Love With My Problems featuring Larry Fleet and Jon Pardi To Hank featuring Hardy, Brantley Gilbert and Colt Ford Small Town On It featuring Chris Lane and Scotty McCreery Break Your Own Damn Heart featuring Midland & Marty Stuart Drink Up featuring Lee Brice, Randy Houser & Hardy Jonesin’ featuring Ronnie Dunn, Jake Own & Jake Worthington Red Dirt Clouds featuring David Lee Murphy, Ben Burgess & Ernest Beer With My Buddies featuring Hardy, Josh Thompson & Travis Denning One of Y’All featuring Hardy, Rhett Atkins & The Cadillac Three I Smoke Weed featuring Ashland Craft & Brothers Osborne Beer Song featuring Lainey Wilson, Chase Rice & Granger Smith Goin’ Nowhere featuring Hardy, Morgan Wallen & Chris Shiflett

Hardy explained why he won’t be performing on all the songs in the original clip announcement.

“I know a lot of y’all have been asking when Hixtape No. 2 is coming out. Look Hixtape No. 1 was awesome, 10 songs, 16 of my good friends, I sang every single song,” HARDY explained in the clip. “This time we’re going to do it a little bit different. Get this, 33 artists and bands, 14-songs. Now, I’m only singing on 6-songs but the rest of the songs are awesome and it’s people singing that are some of the most talented and rowdiest people Nashville has to offer and here’s what we’re going to do.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

