Jason Aldean Dropped from PR Firm After Wife’s Online Scandal

When winner of “The Voice,” Cassadee Pope, clapped back at Brittany Aldean at the end of August about her allegedly transphobic comments, she likely had no idea how big things were going to blow up. What started as a brewing storm has since turned into a category five hurricane, leaving a ton of fallout in its wake. And the hits just keep coming.

Jason Aldean’s Public Relations Firm Cuts Ties After 17 Years

On September 2, country singer Jason Aldean’s public relations firm, The GreenRoom, announced that it will no longer be representing the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer. According to Billboard, the PR firm, which represented Aldean for almost two decades, did not come out and say that they were dropping him because of the controversy surrounding his wife, however it did happen just shortly after things got volatile.

Co-owner of the organization, Tyne Parrish issued the following statement to Billboard: “Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason. We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but we will always be big fans of his music—he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

Aldean’s wife, Brittany, started a social media firestorm when she posted a reel on Instagram on August 23 with the statement “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.” Her husband supported the post, commenting, “Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out. 😂.”

Former Team Blake member from season 3 of “The Voice,” Cassadee Pope, saw the reel and tweeted, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

“My Church” singer, Maren Morris, backed Pope up, posting “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Brittany Aldean has since started a Barbie-inspired clothing line printed with the message “Don’t Tread on our Kids,” as a means of supporting the statements she made in an August 26 Instagram story, where she posted “Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence.” Her husband supported that statement as well, calling her “MY Barbie,” reports Page Six.

Brittany’s Instagram story went on to say, “The other day Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat. They’re children. Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions,” according to Billboard.

The former American Idol contestant also stated, “Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions. Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tom boy phase without changing my gender.”

Jason Aldean has not yet publicly commented on how he feels about his PR firm cutting ties with him.

