WATCH: Incredible Artist Delivers R&B Twist on Country Classic, Blake Shelton Declares ‘It’s On’ After Ariana Snub

Jeremy Rosado came to NBC’s “The Voice” hoping to get at least one of the four coaches to turn around and ask him to join their team. Rosado’s audition aired during the third episode of season 21 of the show.

For the entire season so far, Blake Shelton has been taking Ariana Grande’s side when it comes to telling artists which coach would be the best for them. He’s even said that he thinks of her like a “granddaughter” and wants to help her get second place on the season to his first place.

Grande didn’t buy all the help though, and she didn’t let the sucking up get to her, which was entirely apparent during Rosado’s audition.

Shelton & Kelly Clarkson Fought for Rosado





Play



Jeremy Rosado's R&B Twist on Rascal Flatts' "Here Comes Goodbye" | The Voice Blind Auditions 2021 Jeremy Rosado performs Rascal Flatts' "Here Comes Goodbye" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC! » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram:… 2021-09-28T03:06:30Z

The talented singer performed Rascal Flatts’ “Here Comes Goodbye” during his blind audition, but he put a special spin on the song that caused both Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton to turn around for him much later on in the song than he might have wanted originally.

When it was time for the coaches to begin speaking to Rosado, Shelton asked Grande for some help convincing the artist to join his team.

“First of all, incredibly cool!” Clarkson told him when she got a chance to speak. “I was like, oh it’s R&B singing this country song. That’s actually what we do on Team Kelly… I don’t have anybody like you, well no one has anyone like you on their team. No one sings like you.”

She says she would love to coach him and shows him her jacket before the rest of the coaches get a chance to talk. Rosado told Grande that his daughter loves her and would die if she had turned around for him.

Grande Took Clarkson’s Side

When Shelton looked to Grande for help, she betrayed all the trust he thought he’d built up with her.

“Hey Ariana, good buddy,” Shelton starts. “Don’t you think I’d be a good coach for Jeremy?”

She responds by asking Shelton if he actually wants her opinion because he probably won’t like it when he hears it. Then, Clarkson says that she would like the real opinion because it’d likely help her instead.

“You have so many really special parts of your voice, and I think that Kelly would be able to help you,” Grande said. “I do think that Kelly would be the right coach. I’m sorry.”

Shelton replies simply, “It’s on now.” Then, he turns to the audience, asking, “Is everybody in here just obsessed with Ariana? You know, there’s other things too!”

He then went on to pitch himself to the artist unsuccessfully, since Rosado went with Team Kelly after John Legend told him that he had a huge heart and was excited to see him move on in the competition.

“I love your voice!” Clarkson can be heard saying as the audition cuts out.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Calls Out Blake Shelton for Saying She Doesn’t Like Country Music