‘The Voice’ U.K. Coach Accused of Lying About Disease Diagnosis

Jessie J, a former coach on The Voice U.K. and Australia and performer on The Voice, clarified her health issues after being accused of lying about being diagnosed with Meniere’s disease.

The 32-year-old singer posted about her health issues multiple times, revealing that she had gone to “an ear doctor” and was told that she has Meniere’s disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, Meniere’s disease can lead to dizzy spells and hearing loss.

According to Us Weekly, the star previously posted that she was “completely deaf” in her right ear and had not been able to “walk in a straight line.” At the time, she didn’t say she was hospitalized, though headlines originally said that she had been.

Jessie J Says She Was Not Hospitalized

During an Instagram Live, Jessie J revealed that she had been diagnosed with the ear disorder, but she later had to explain what truly happened, saying she would be setting “the record straight” and prove that she wasn’t lying about it, which some people were accusing her of.

“I went live around 1 am on the 27th December for 22 mins (specific) but facts matter,” she wrote alongside the video. “I sang (really quietly) for most of it and spoke a little. Anyone who watched it knows that’s what happened. I go live a lot and don’t post them.”

She continued, saying that she’s always been open about the health challenges she’s faced and said that the media took three words from her video and made a ‘dramatic version of the truth.’

The Star Wanted to ‘Set the Story Straight’

Because the story that was circulating around her wasn’t true, Jessie J took to Instagram to let her followers know what her truth was.

“I’m not posting this for sympathy,” she wrote. “I’m posting this because this is the truth. I don’t want anyone thinking I lied about what actually happened. I wasn’t aware of Meniere’s before now and I hope this raises awareness for all the people who have been suffering way longer or worse than I.”

She added, “Appreciate EVERYONE who has taken the time out to check on me, those who have offered advice and support. Thank you. You know who you are. I love you all. It’s been a weird yEAR for all of us.. (Had to).”

In her original post, the star talked about what exactly had happened to her and why she’d gone to the doctor, saying that she couldn’t walk in a straight line and had been completely deaf in one ear.

“Basically, I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome,” she wrote. “I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence.”

She said that it could be worse than what it is and she’s still very grateful for her health.

“It just threw me off,” she said at the time. “On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, ‘What is going on?’ But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine so I feel a lot better.”

