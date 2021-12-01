‘The Voice’ Viewers Outraged At ‘Rigged’ Show After Semi-Final Results

Some viewers of NBC’s “The Voice” are once again upset about a certain act moving through to the next round of the competition.

People have been taking to Twitter each week to ask who is voting for Jim and Sasha Allen, a father-son duo on Ariana Grande’s team.

The duo is one of two acts that were left on Team Ariana going into the Tuesday, November 30, 2021, episode. Coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson each also had multiple artists going into this round of the competition.

Read on to learn more about why some fans are upset.

Some Fans Think Other Artists Are More Deserving

Jim and Sasha Allen are moving on to the #VoiceTop8! ❤️ We could not be more excited for them! #VoiceResults #TeamAriana pic.twitter.com/TeStVZG8YU — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 1, 2021

Some fans think that some of the artists who are still left on the show are more deserving of a spot in the top 8.

“oh hell no. america failed us. pls holly. #TheVoice,” one viewer tweeted when the results were announced.

Another wrote, “This gotta be rigged cause ain’t no way y’all actually keep saving Jim and Sasha… #TheVoice”

“ARE YALL F***ING KIDDING ME?! JIM AND SASHA ALLEN sAVED?!?!!! … i give up #TheVoice,” yet another person wrote.

“I SWEAR THIS IS RIGGED. Like if you really think they are good. You are f***ing deaf… #TheVoice,” another wrote.

Another tweeted, “imagine thinking that the duo could win this season knowing that there are true talents like Paris, wendy, hailey and jeremy #TheVoice.”

“i am gonna be so freaking mad if hailey, holly, and wendy don’t go through. y’all don’t know how to f***ing vote #TheVoice because there is no reason why a girl named tom and jim and sasha should still be singing on the voice stage,” one upset fan tweeted.

The other artist remaining on Team Ariana is Holly Forbes, who Grande did not initially obtain during the Blind Auditions portion of the show. Because of this, it’s possible that some of the viewers who are fans of Grande think that she would rather them vote for Jim and Sasha over Holly because she might feel more connected to the duo.

Plenty of fans were also happy that the duo was sent through to the semi-finals.

“YESSS!!!! JIM AND SASHA WAS SAVED!!!!!” one person tweeted.

Jim & Sasha Allen Have a Lot Of Fans

You know you're going to be laughing when these Coaches are around. 🤣 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/6UaLMRVmVy — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 1, 2021

Fans have very mixed reactions to Jim and Sasha Allen.

One fan of the show, who was blocked by Sasha Allen on social media, shared some screenshots of what looked like a tense situation after Allen deleted some tweets, according to the post.

The duo obviously has a ton of fans, especially being that they have been saved multiple times by viewers. They are also part of Team Ariana, and that means that Grande can use her social media presence and prowess to help them stay in the competition.

Some fans even took to Reddit to talk about how much they like the duo.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific (recorded) on NBC.

