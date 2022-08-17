Country Star Joins ‘The Voice’ As Team Shelton Advisor

Country music star Jimmie Allen joins “The Voice” season 22 as a Battle Advisor for Blake Shelton’s team.

Shelton, who is the self-proclaimed King of “The Voice,” enlisted the help of Allen, an artist who has been making waves in the world of country music. He was a contestant on “American Idol” in 2011, and he went on to win awards after releasing his debut album, titled “Mercury Lane,” in 2018.

The star’s single “Best Shot,” went 2X platinum, according to Allen’s website.

He was also a contestant on season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” where he was partnered with professional dancer Emma Slater and made it through to the semi-finals.

Shelton Welcomed Allen

Shelton posted a photo of himself and Allen on his Instagram page, writing, “I couldn’t keep it a secret any longer… Welcome to #TeamBlake, @jimmieallen!!”

Previously, Shelton shared clues as to who his Battle Advisor would be.

“He’s known for rockin’ some pretty crazy outfits on stage,” Shelton shared for clue number one. For the second, he added, “This artist has collaborated with someone in our ‘Voice’ family.”

Many fans correctly guessed in the comment section that the advisor was Jimmie Allen.

Shelton’s bar account, Ole Red, commented, “We think we know and we’re pretty sure… he’s performed on our stage.”

Many fans commented to express their excitement to see Allen on “The Voice,” and if Shelton brings on country artists, they’re sure to be excited as well.

‘The Voice’ Is Changing Things Up

Previously leaked changes to “The Voice” have now been confirmed for the upcoming season of the show.

The season’s format is set to change when it comes to the Knockout Rounds, which come after the Battle Rounds and serve as the third round of competition.

“For the first time ever, this phase of the competition will include three-way knockouts,” the press release reads. “The stakes have never been higher for the coaches and their artists as they vie for the win.”

There’s another change, too. Instead of having a superstar Mega Mentor for the season, “The Voice” will have the contestants train exclusively with their coaches during the Knockout Rounds.

The Knockout Rounds were taped on August 9, 2022, and spoilers for which artists make it through to the top 16 have already been posted.

One change that has been leaked but has yet to be officially announced is that each of the teams will have more artists when starting out. Instead of the top 48 artists moving on to the Battle Rounds from the Blind Auditions, each coach will get two additional artists, bringing the total for Battle Rounds up to 56 contestants. That means there will be 28 battles instead of the usual 24. It’s unclear how this will affect the number of episodes dedicated to each round of the competition.

Additional battle advisors include Jazmine Sullivan for Team Legend, Charlie Puth for Team Camila, and Sean Paul for Team Gwen.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Camila Cabello Roasts Blake Shelton In ‘The Voice’ Trailer