‘The Voice’ Advisor Reveals They Were Rejected by the Show Twice

Blake Shelton chose country music star Jimmie Allen to be his Battle Advisor on “The Voice” season 23.

During the first episode of Battle Rounds, Shelton asked Allen if he’d ever tried out for any singing competition shows.

“Yeah, I tried out for ‘The Voice’ twice,” Allen revealed during the episode. When Shelton asked what they told him when he tried out, Allen replied, “uh-uh.”

Allen did also try out for “American Idol,” where he was more successful. On season 10 of the show, he made it through the auditions to the Hollywood Round where he was ultimately cut by the judges. Allen later served as a guest mentor on the show.

It’s no secret that singing competition shows reject huge numbers of contestants each season, as they can’t accommodate everyone. On “The Voice” in particular, not every person who auditions even gets up in front of the coaches.

Each contestant first auditions for producers to get onto “The Voice” Blind Audition stage or into the “American Idol” audition room with the judges.

‘The Voice’ Previously Rejected Maren Morris

While appearing on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Maren Morris talked about how she was rejected from more than one singing competition including “The Voice.”

“How crazy is it that you were rejected by both ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘The Voice,’ but both shows have contestants covering your songs?” a caller on the show asked.

Maren told Cohen that she was also rejected from “American Idol.”