John Legend Pays Tribute to Blake Shelton Amid ‘The Voice’ Exit

Blake Shelton is marking the end of an era as he announced his exit from “The Voice” after over a decade on the show.

Shelton announced that he will be returning for the 23rd season of “The Voice,” which will air in the spring of 2023, but he will not return to the show after that season.

Shelton has won “The Voice” eight times. He won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, Season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11 with Sundance Head, Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, Season 18 with Todd Tilghman, and most recently in season 20 with Cam Anthony.

Legend Says the Show Will Not Be the Same After Shelton’s Exit

Legend opened up in an interview with ET Online about Shelton’s exit and what it means for “The Voice.”

“Well, you know, he’s been doing the show for 22 seasons, it’ll be 23 when he’s done, and you can’t do something forever,” he told the outlet. “We’re gonna miss him though. He’s been the heart and soul and anchor of the show for a long time, and he’s a friend of mine, and I really enjoy working with him. We’re all gonna miss him.”

Legend will not be appearing alongside Shelton for his last season on the show, as he is stepping away for season 23.

“My family’s growing, I have a new album out, I’m gonna do a little bit of touring, so it’s probably better that I take a break,” Legend told ET Online. “We took a break last season because we had a show in our slot that the network tried — and I thought that was gonna happen this season, but it ended up that they wanted us back… but I’ll be back on ‘The Voice’, just not this coming season.”

Chance the Rapper & Niall Horan Join ‘The Voice’ for Season 23

Kelly Clarkson is making her return after one season away. Clarkson originally stepped away because she wanted to take the summer off, and she previously nearly let it slip that she’d be returning.

“I am so excited to be back with my Voice family!,” Clarkson said in the release. “Let’s do this, Team Kelly!”

The first new coach for the season is Chance the Rapper. He has never been on “The Voice,” but it appears he will be joining the panel for the upcoming season. According to the press release, Chance is “lauded by his peers and critics alike for his unique rise to success” and he is “not signed to a major label.”

“I’m thrilled to join ‘The Voice’ as a coach for the next season,” he said in the release. “I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.”

Niall Horan is filling the last gap on the panel and rounding everything out. Horan is at a great spot in his career to join “The Voice,” having gone out on his own after spending time in One Direction. He’ll likely fill the slot that would usually be filled by Gwen Stefani with a mix of pop and indie sounds.

“I’m excited to be joining this season of ‘The Voice’ as a coach,” Horan said “I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”