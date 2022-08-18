Why ‘Voice’ Coach John Legend Says Blake Shelton Has ‘Gone Soft’

John Legend and Blake Shelton have been going at it as coaches on “The Voice” since Legend joined the cast in 2019. In a recent interview with E! News Daily Pop, Legend revealed that during the filming of season 22, Shelton has lost a bit of his edge.

Legend told the outlet that Shelton has “gone soft on us.” And who did he blame? Shelton’s co-star, competitor and wife, Gwen Stefani.

“I think when Gwen’s here, it takes a little of his edge off, and you can tell,” Legend proclaimed. “He’s like losing country singers now. His competitive fire is—he’s a little bit de-fanged by Gwen being here.”

Legend made the accusations in the usual friendly, jabbing tone that all of “The Voice” coaches tend to diss each other in. But could there be some truth to what he’s saying?

Is There Truth Behind the Joke?

There is no question that Shelton is madly in love with Stefani. On the couple’s one year wedding anniversary on July 3, the country star posted on Instagram, “Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round.. @gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!”

The two have also been showing up at each other’s concerts all over the country, singing love songs to each other on stage, and thrilling fans.

So is it possible that all those butterflies and rainbows that come from being in love have actually softened Shelton’s competitive side?

In July, Shelton told NBC Insider, “The best part about working with my wife is that I never have to be apart from her. And she also happens to be one of the least competitive people I know. Being on a competition show with your wife, who is also not competitive, is the greatest situation you can be in.”

Again, a joking tone. But Sigmund Freud believed, “There is a grain of truth in every joke” says Psychology Today.

Legend Also Talked About Camila Cabello & New Advisor

In the E! News interview, Legend also commented on “The Voice’s” newest coach, Latina pop star, Camila Cabello. The “Havana” singer was a mentor on Legend’s team in season 21, and she impressed him so much that he decided to recommend her as the coach to replace Kelly Clarkson.

Legend jested that he regrets that decision, stating “I was like, ‘Uh oh, I’m in trouble. I gave myself some more competition, and she’s really good at this.” The EGOT winner also revealed, “She’s very competitive. She’s learned that it’s important to get the last word in, and she makes sure she gets the last word as much as possible, and it frustrates me.”

Legend should have some help competing against Cabello, Shelton and Stefani, as he opened the interview sitting next to his newly announced advisor, Jazmine Sullivan. According to Vogue, Sullivan is “an American R&B/Soul singer-songwriter…[who] cites Brandy, Kim Burrell, Lauryn Hill, and Mary J. Blige as influences.”

Legend told E! News that he is thrilled about working with Sullivan: “I’m just so excited that she’s here to just share her journey with our audience, because so many of them look up to her.”

Season 22 of “The Voice” begins airing on Monday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

