John Legend Thinks This Country Superstar Should Replace Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

John Legend has officially thrown a name in the running when it comes to the replacement of longtime “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton.

Shelton is leaving “The Voice” after season 23 of the show wraps up.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton shared. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best.”

Shelton has won “The Voice” eight times. He won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, Season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11 with Sundance Head, Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, Season 18 with Todd Tilghman, and most recently in season 20 with Cam Anthony.

He also has a leg up in the competition for season 22, as he currently has more artists on his team than any of the other coaches.

Legend Thinks Carrie Underwood Could Replace Blake Shelton

John Legend on BABY No. 3 and Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnancy Cravings (Exclusive) John Legend spoke to ‘Extra’s’ Katie Krause as ‘The Voice’ kicked off the live shows for Season 22. John dished on his team and spoke about Blake Shelton leaving the show — and pitched Carrie Underwood as a replacement! He also talked expecting another child with wife Chrissy Teigen and her pregnancy cravings. ‘The Voice’… 2022-11-15T19:00:28Z

Legend caught up with Extra TV on the red carpet for the first “The Voice” live show of the season, and he shared who he thinks should step up.

“I think it should be someone in country, and we have never had another country coach before because it’s always been Blake,” Legend shared. “So, you know, I could see, like, Carrie [Underwood] doing it, she’s in the NBC family, she sings on our Sunday night broadcast every Sunday. … But we’ll see, we’ll see what ‘The Voice’ has in store.”

Legend will not be making his return to the show for season 23, as he’s expecting a child with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, early in the year.

“We’re ready, I feel like, you know, it’s old hat for us now,” Legend said of becoming a father of three. “Plus, my brother just had a baby so we’ve been around infants lately. I think we’re all good. But, yeah … pregnancy makes you want to eat, and I’m there as much as possible to make a sandwich, microwave something, make pancakes, whatever I need to do.”

Fans Want a Country Artist to Replace Shelton

Shelton is the only country coach on the show, so many fans have been throwing out the names of country stars as a replacement for the artist.

“Vote for Neal MCCOY to replace Blake Shelton on the voice!” one person wrote on Twitter.

Many fans said that no one will be able to replace Shelton on the show, however.

“Absolutely nobody can replace Blake Shelton,” one tweet reads. “I don’t know if I would even watch The Voice if he wasn’t on it. It just wouldn’t be the same show. Besides, for all the goofing around he does, he really is the best coach.”

On Facebook, fans had a few ideas about who could take over for the country crooner.

“Brad Paisley would be perfect,” one person wrote.

Another person had a list of people who could join, writing, “They need another big name in country music. Like Luke Combs, Wynona [Judd], Tim McGraw or Faith Hill.”

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Luke Combs have all been advisors on “The Voice” in the past and could follow in the footsteps of a coach like Camila Cabello, who was an advisor first and later became a coach on the show.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.