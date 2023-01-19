John Legend Shares 1st Photo of Newborn & Reveals Baby’s Name

“The Voice” coach and music superstar John Legend shared the first photo of his newborn daughter on January 19, 2023. The singer and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcomed their baby on January 13, 2023.

“On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy,” Legend, 43, wrote. “I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience, and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister.”

He added, “I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word.”

The couple now have three children: Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and Esti.

Teigen also shared the photo on Instagram.

“The house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Teigen wrote in her post. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

John Legend First Announced Esti’s Birth at a Private Concert

Legend announced the birth of Esti during a private concert, according to People.

“What a blessed day,” he said, adding that he and his wife welcomed their “little baby this morning.” The “All of Me” singer told the crowd that he hadn’t gotten a lot of sleep the night before and had spent “a lot of time” at the hospital.

Teigen announced they were expecting their rainbow baby in August 2022 on Instagram.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen captioned a photo of herself posing in front of a full-length mirror, her burgeoning baby bump visible beneath a cropped black t-shirt. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

Chrissy Teigen Had a Lifesaving Abortion During Her Third Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were expecting their third child, Jack, in 2020, but Teigen had to undergo a lifesaving abortion when she was 20 weeks along with their son.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Teigen posted on Instagram on September 30, 2020.