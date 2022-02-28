‘The Voice’ Coach ‘Optimistic’ About IVF Journey

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have revealed that Teigen is undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments. “The Voice” coach is optimistic about the journey, according to Us Weekly.

Teigen, who is 36 years old, explained that she has been undergoing IVF treatments in hopes of growing their family in a now-expired post on her Instagram Stories. She also posted about it on her Instagram feed.

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong and healthy embryos,” Teigen wrote on February 19, 2022. “I honestly don’t mind the shots… but the bloating is a b**** so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant.”

Teigen & Legend Are Staying Positive

A source speaking with Us Weekly in late February 2022 revealed that the couple is staying positive about their chances.

“They consider themselves lucky to be in a position where they can try,” a source told the outlet. “It’s thanks to John’s love and support plus his levelheaded-ness that Chrissy’s been able to stay so positive and strong. They’re taking it step-by-step but both feel confident and optimistic.”

Legend, the 43-year-old EGOT winner, is “proud” of his wife, the source told Us Weekly.

“It’s his decision as much as hers to try,” the source said. “He’s proud of Chrissy for showing the courage and strength to go through IVF, which of course has its share of physical discomforts and can be an emotionally exhausting process too.”

Teigen and Legend lost their son, Jack, in the middle of her last pregnancy in September 2020. They have two children, daughter Luna, 5, and son, Miles, 3.

Is John Legend Leaving ‘The Voice’?

Some fans are concerned that Legend could be leaving his coaching chair on NBC’s “The Voice” next season.

Legend announced that has accepted a residency in Las Vegas in the summer and fall of 2022. The “Love in Las Vegas: The Residency” begins on April 22, 2022, and continues through October 29, 2022.

With “The Voice” returning in the fall of 2022, some fans are worried that the residency means that Legend will not be returning for the upcoming season.

In the Instagram announcement of his residency, fans told Legend they hoped he would be staying on “The Voice.”

“Does this mean Legend will not be a Judge on the Voice next year?” one person asked in the comment section. Others commented to congratulate Legend, and some commented that it was a very long residency.

While the residency seems long, Legend will actually only be performing on 24 dates in the six months of the residency, per his website. That likely leaves the artist with plenty of time to film “The Voice” during the week.

It’s likely that “The Voice” will be auditioning contestants at some point in July or August 2022, as the show will likely begin airing in mid-September. No dates have officially been announced, and casting is not currently open.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, it likely would in mid-September.

