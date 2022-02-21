‘The Voice’ Coach’s Wife Undergoing IVF in Hopes of Pregnancy

“The Voice” coach and music superstar John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen have revealed that Teigen is undergoing IVF treatments in hopes of growing their family.

Teigen revealed in a now-expired Instagram Story that she has been undergoing IVF treatments. She later shared a post about it on her Instagram feed.

“i wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” Teigen shared. “I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b****, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

She continued, “But also like please stop asking people, anyone if they are pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, love youuuu??”

Teigen & Legend Lost Their Son, Jack in the Middle of Her Last Pregnancy

Teigen and Legend lost their third child, Jack, in the middle of her pregnancy with the child. Teigen shared the details on Instagram and wrote at the time in October 2020 that the doctors could not save her son.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

She said they’d named their son Jack and that he would always be a part of their family, “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Teigen revealed in October 2021 that they do still try to keep Jack’s memory alive, going so far as to travel with his ashes when they go somewhere, according to People.

Teigen & Legend Are Selling Their NYC Penthouse

The couple has listed their New York home for $18 million, according to E! News.

The house is in the Nolita neighborhood and boasts six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. In total, the house has 6,200 square feet and takes up the 6th floor of the building as well as half of the 5th floor.

Legend spoke with The Wall Street Journal in January 2022 about the decision to sell the New York City home.

“We’ve realized that because of work and everything, we’re really mostly going to be in Los Angeles,” Legend told WSJ. “We’re going to focus our home-building energy and renovation energy on what we’re doing in L.A.”

The couple sold their $16.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills back in July 2021, according to E! News.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

