John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share Miraculous News

Chrissy Teigen, wife of “Voice” coach, John Legend, announced jaw-dropping news on Instagram Wednesday: she is pregnant! The couple is having what is known as a “rainbow baby,” which is a baby that comes after the loss of a child. Legend and Teigen lost their son Jack two years ago, and have been working on creating a new bundle of joy through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) since September 2020, according to Us Weekly.

A Month of Exciting News

Teigen announced the great news on Instagram on August 3rd. She showed mirror selfies of her baby bump with the caption, “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.” Teigen appears to be referring to the noticeable bruise on her leg.

The post continues, “every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.” Many parents are nervous about announcing pregnancy in the first trimester, because that is the most dangerous time. However, after what happened with Jack, it is understandable that Teigen has been particularly anxious about it.

The 36-year-old added, “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

In regard to Jack, Today explains, “Teigen had said that she faced various pregnancy complications caused by a partial placenta abruption. After uncontrolled bleeding and bed rest for a month, she eventually had to deliver their son, whom they named Jack, at 20 weeks.” After Jack’s passing, Teigen struggled with addiction and depression, reports The Daily Mail.

The pregnancy announcement comes less then a month after Teigen dropped news about another amazing milestone: being one year sober. The Utah native posted on Instagram on Monday, July 18, “not a drop of alcohol in 365 days!” The post shows Teigen enjoying quality time with her 43-year-old husband, John Legend, and their two children, Miles (4) and Luna (6).

Reactions From Friends, Family and Fans

Not surprisingly, those who care about Teigen and Legend were thrilled by the news. Actresses Gal Gadot and Jennifer Garner quickly expressed how happy they were for the couple. Newswoman Katie Couric also chimed in, posting, “Congratulations, Chrissy! So happy for you and John! 😘❤️.”

A heartfelt wish from one Instagram fan read, “Well done. The struggle to let yourself be happy and confident, is real and valid. You’re doing all the right things to honor Jack. He’d be so proud.” Another user commented, “So weird for me to have a legitimate emotional reaction to a celebrity post. That’s not typically me. But you…your family…this? All the feels.”

Many fans shared their own stories with loss and IVF, and how they related to Teigen’s story. For example, one poster wrote, “I know that feeling so well. 3 years of heartache later and we just welcomed our IVF miracle 2 weeks ago. I didn’t let myself truly get excited until I held him in my arms. Congrats to you all.”

