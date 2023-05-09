Former ‘Voice’ Coach’s Baby Appears to Have Angelic Marking: PHOTO

Former coach of “The Voice,” John Legend, and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, a daughter they named Esti, in January 2023.

On May 8, 2023, Teigen shared a new photo of baby Esti and pointed out that the little one has a marking on her forehead that looks like an angel — something that a few fans have noticed in other photos.

“Still has the angel on her forehead,” Teigen captioned the pic. It didn’t take long for fans to fill the comments section with their take on the angelic marking and what it could possibly mean.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Said the Angel on Esti’s Forehead Is a Sign From Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Stillborn Son, Jack

In September 2020, Teigen miscarried a baby after being diagnosed with partial placenta abruption.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she captioned an Instagram post following the traumatic birth.

Teigen and Legend named the baby Jack.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” Teigen’s caption continued.

Teigen and Legend decided to try for another baby and, in August 2022, Teigen shared some joyous news.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she captioned an Instagram post.

After Teigen gave birth to baby Esti, many fans noticed an apparent birthmark on the little one’s forehead that was in the shape of an angel. Dozens of comments filled up on Teigen’s latest pic of baby Esti suggesting that the angel mark is a sign from Jack.

“Kissed by Jack,” one person wrote.

“Probably Jack caressing his sister’s forehead,” someone else added.

“Jack showing he is still there,” a third comment read.

Baby Esti Appears to Have a Vascular Birthmark on Her Forehead

The raised red birthmark on Esti’s forehead is definitely more noticeable in some photos over others, but it’s also perfectly normal.

According to Johns Hopkins, a vascular birthmark are generally benign, don’t cause pain, and go away with age.

“These are characterized by pink to red marks that may appear anywhere on the body. Angel kisses and stork bites are the most common type of vascular birthmark,” the hospital’s website reads.

Esti’s birthmark is more than likely “angel kisses” which are “located on the forehead, nose, upper lip, and eyelids.”

Teigen and Legend are also parents to Luna and Miles.

