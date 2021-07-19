John Legend Mourns Beloved Companion

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are mourning the death of a beloved member of their family. The “The Voice” coach announced that his dog Pippa died in July 2021.

Legend took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and the dog alongside a touching caption mourning her death.

“We’re going to miss our little Pippa,” the singer-songwriter wrote. “This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls. We got her near Gainesville, FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her. She was smart, fancy and didn’t take any sh**. She gave us so much joy for 10 years. We love you Pippa!”

Legend Shared a Sweet Story About His Pet

In the comment section, Legend shared more information and stories about his pet.

“I was just remembering how she was when we lived in NYC and she couldn’t just go outside and pee in the backyard,” he wrote. “If we were gone too long and she had to relieve herself in the apartment, we would know she did it before we even saw the evidence because she had this look of shame on her face.”

He added, “Her whole body showed the regret she felt for disappointing us. We’ve had several dogs together but never one so smart and intuitive and aware and good at communicating with humans.”

Chrissy Teigen Also Shared a Story About Pippa

Teigen also took the time to share a story about Pippa when announcing that she died.

“Our beautiful little Pippa just died in my arms, not long ago,” Teigen wrote. “She was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad – loved her pearl necklace and never took sh** from ANY new dog we brought in.”

She continued, “Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. We loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life.”

Teigen has had a rough time lately, sharing that she has been feeling a bit lost over the past few weeks. In a recent Instagram post, she opened up to her followers about her experience with joining the “cancel club” after being called out for online bullying in April 2021.

“Just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter sh** in my real life,” Teigen wrote. “Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately want to communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay.”

“The Voice” returns for season 21 on September 13, 2021. Legend will return as a coach for the season.

READ NEXT: NBC Announces ‘The Voice’ Fall 2021 Premiere Date