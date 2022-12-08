‘The Voice’ Coach on ‘Disappointing and Mystifying’ Semi-Finals

“The Voice” coach John Legend lost most of his team members during the season 22 semi-finals when all three were sent to compete in the Wildcard Instant Save.

The only Team Legend member moving forward in the competition is Omar Jose Cardona.

After the show aired, Legend took to Instagram to talk about what happened to his team.

“I love coaching on @nbcthevoice because I get the honor of working with truly special artists who inspire me so much,” Legend wrote. “It brings me so much joy to develop their performances with them every week and watch them rise to the moment on stage. It was disappointing and mystifying to watch all 3 Team Legend artists and @jaaron_88 have to fight for one remaining spot in the finale.”

Legend Called the Instant Save Artists ‘Brilliant’

During the live results episode, which aired on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, four artists were automatically saved by receiving the highest number of votes from fans. Those artists were Blake Shelton’s team members Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood, and Bodie as well as Camila Cabello’s artist Morgan Myles.

The artists who had to compete in the Instant Save were Legend’s Kim Cruse, Parijita Bastola, and Omar Jose Cardona as well as Gwen Stefani’s lone remaining team member Justin Aaron.

“All 4 of them have been brilliant this season and have amazing VOICES,” Legend wrote on Instagram. “@kimcruseofficial and @parijitab, I feel so fortunate to have had the chance to be part of your journey this season. You’re both so special and you’ve already used this platform to set you up for an even brighter future. I look forward to seeing what you do next.”

For his one remaining contestant, Legend wrote, “@omarjosecardona, I truly can’t believe all the things you can do with your voice. You’re one of the most gifted vocalists I’ve ever met. You’re the reason our show exists. Let’s go try to win this finale. You deserve it!”

Legend Was Thanked by His Team Members

Multiple members of Team Legend also took to social media to thank their coach.

After getting voted off, Cruse wrote, “Although my run on the show is over, I couldn’t be happier! Prayerfully my goal of inspiring little girls & women like me has been met. I can’t wait to see what God does next! To my coach. @johnlegend, THANK YOU! You’ve encouraged, inspired, and pushed me to be a better artist in every way! Thank you guys for every vote, share, comment, and follow! Buckle up! We’re still “crusing.”

Cardona wrote, “Top 5! We are here at the finish line. I may be on the bottom going into next week but I feel on top of the world because of all of you! Thank you for the support. Lets bind together and not let anything tear us apart! We are stronger together! All love!”

Fans have called out the semi-finals and the finalists since the episode aired with many saying the show rewarded singers who weren’t as good as the others simply because they were on Shelton’s team.

“The Voice” season 22 concludes in a two-part finale on Monday, December 12, 2022 and Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.