John Legend Roasts Blake Shelton in New ‘The Voice’ Promo

NBC’s singing competition The Voice comes back next week with all-new episodes, and we’re already seeing the signature playfulness between the coaches leading up to the premiere.

Each season, viewers see the playful animosity between the coaches on The Voice as they each work to bring their contestants to the finale and win it all once again. This season will be a return back to normalcy for some viewers, with Gwen Stefani once again stepping in as a coach. She takes back the spot from Nick Jonas, who was on The Voice for just one season.

In a new promo for season 19, fans got a nice view of what the balance between coaches might be like for the upcoming season. Read on to learn more about what they said.

John Legend Poked Fun at Blake Shelton

It seems as though all of the coaches continuously poke fun at Blake Shelton, who has been on the show for the longest time out of all of them. In the new promo, when Stefani said that she had been quarantined with her longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton, John Legend had a hilarious reply.

“Wow, I’m sorry, Gwen,” he said in the video.

Of course, Stefani and Shelton both laughed off the quip in the clip. They’re most likely used to Legend making fun of them.

Shelton Said the Coaches Feel Great About Having Gwen Back on the Show

Shelton said that he and the other coaches, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, felt comforted by the fact that Stefani will be back on The Voice with them once again for the upcoming season.

“Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches,” Shelton told ET. “We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we’re having a blast.”

Stefani said she’s also really happy to be back on the set of The Voice for season 19.

“I’m so grateful to be here,” she shared. “It’s different, definitely different. Everyone has all these rules and we’re all being safe — it’s just actually a little bit more exciting than usual, even though I didn’t think that was possible because it was already super exciting.”

Clarkson was also grateful this year to have a friend in Stefani, as Clarkson recently announced that she is going through a divorce. Extra TV recently reported that the two coaches have been bonding over discussing their divorces.

“Kelly and I have been talking about this a lot,” Stefani told Extra TV. “We’re so lucky to have music as an outlet for everything we all go through… Music is such therapy when you’re a writer.”

Clarkson will also be using her music to process her feelings in this time, as she recently announced plans to come out with a new album in 2021.

“This’ll probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released,” she told the Today Show. “And the whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now, and it’s been very therapeutic for me.”

