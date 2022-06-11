How Much Do You Know About John Legend?: ‘The Voice’ Trivia Quiz #3 [Exclusive]

Most people know that John Legend is a coach on “The Voice,” that he’s married to model Chrissy Teigen and that he has the rare honor of being an EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). But what else do you know about John? Here’s a little trivia quiz to find out.

1. Who is John Legend tied with for the same number of wins on “The Voice?”

a. Jennifer Hudson

b. Ariana Grande

c. Christina Aguilera

d. Adam Levine

(SCROLL DOWN for the answer and more information)

2. What are the names of John and Chrissy’s two children?

a. Ethan and Portia

b. Miles and Luna

c. Christopher and Angelica

d. John, Jr. and Layla

(SCROLL DOWN for the answer and more information)

3. What hit song by Legend shares its name with a Steve Martin movie?

a. Green Light

b. Glory

c. Preach

d. All of Me

(SCROLL DOWN for the answer and more information)

4. What Ivy League University did Legend graduate from in 1999?

a. University of Pennsylvania

b. Harvard University

c. Georgetown University

d. Cornell University

(SCROLL DOWN for the answer and more information)

5. Who produced Legend’s debut album, “Get Lifted?” in 2004?

a. Kanye West

b. Pharrell Williams

c. Sean Combs

d. Freddie Perren

(SCROLL DOWN for the answer and more information)

ANSWER 1: The answer to question one is c. Christina Aguilera. Both Legend and Aguilera have won “The Voice” one time. Legend has competed six times since he started coaching in 2016. It was in that first season that Legend claimed victory with pop singer Maelyn Jarmon, who is “completely deaf in her right ear with only 80% hearing in her left,” reports Country Living.

Legend has not claimed the prize since. However, he will be on season 22 of “The Voice,” so he has a chance of upping his stats this year. Aguilera, who was one of the founding coaches, also competed six times and has only one win. She was a coach in seasons, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8 and 10. Her winning artist was season 10’s Alisan Porter. Aguilera left the show on a high note and has not returned in a coaching position since that time.

Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande both have zero wins. Adam Levine has three. None of these three coaches are currently on the show.

ANSWER 2: The answer to question two is b. Miles and Luna. Son, Miles, celebrated his fourth birthday on May 17, 2022. According to an Instagram post made by his proud daddy, Miles “loves cars, dinosaurs, pizza and brownies. He lights up our life and brings us so much joy and laughter.”

Daughter, Luna, turned six on April 14, 2016. On her last birthday, Legend paid tribute to his darling daughter on Instagram, captioning his photos with “I can’t believe she’s 6 already. I’m very biased but she’s soooo wonderful and I’m proud to be her dad. Happy birthday Luna Simone!”

Mother and Daughter Lit Up Instagram with This Post on June 6, 2022

ANSWER 3: The answer to question three is d. “All of Me.” Legend’s first single to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, “All of Me” was written by Legend and Tony Gad, according to ClassicRockHistory.com. The video features Legend’s true love, Chrissy Teigen.

“All of Me” was also a hit 1984 comedy starring Steve Martin and Lily Tomlin. It was directed by Carl Reiner. According to IMDB, both Martin and Tomlin were nominated for Golden Globe awards for Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. Martin won the National Society of Film Critics (NFSC) and the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) awards for best actor.

Legend Has Lived Up to His Name

ANSWER 4: The answer to question four is a. University of Pennsylvania. He actually turned down offers from Harvard and Georgetown, notes The New York Times. Legend is not only an extraordinary musician, but also an exceptional academic. As CNBC reports, “He always hoped to have a career in music but he knew he needed a more practical job to get by. While a student at the University of Pennsylvania, he sang in a college a cappella group and studied English and African-American literature. He graduated magna cum laude in 1999.”

ANSWER 5: The answer to question five is a. Kanye West. As Tidal.com describes, “the Legend/West combination was special.” “Get Lifted” was released on Legend’s 26th birthday, December 28, 2004. According to Tidal, the album “peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.” The Recording Industry Association of America reports that “Get Lifted” went 2x Multi-Platinum on October 13, 2020.

