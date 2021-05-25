John Legend Says Victor Solomon Gave the ‘Best Performance’ on ‘The Voice’

Victor Solomon is one of the Top 5 finalists battling for the crown on NBC’s “The Voice” tonight, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, during the second half of the two-part finale. A winner will be revealed later on the show.

According to Solomon’s coach, John Legend, the 22-year-old soulful singer has what it takes to make it all the way.

During the first half of the two-part season 20 finale, which aired on Monday, May 24, Solomon, along with the other four finalists, performed twice on stage. For his first performance, Solomon chose Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” But it was his second song choice, “Freedom” by Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar, that prompted Legend to call it “the best performance” ever on “The Voice.”

So what else did Legend say about Solomon’s show-stopping performance?

What Else Did Legend Say About Solomon’s ‘Freedom’ Performance?

Legend couldn’t say enough about Solomon’s “Freedom” performance, which featured intense choreography, a light show, and lots of fire. “That was the best performance I’ve witnessed on this stage,” Legend said after giving Solomon a standing ovation. “You’re singing, you’re rapping, you’re dancing, just complete mastery of all three. I’ve never seen anything like it on “The Voice” stage.”

“I am so proud of you, Victor. I’ve seen you do everything on this show,” he also said. “America, give this man a chance!”

Fellow judge Kelly Clarkson agreed with Legend, and said Solomon’s performance was “frickin’ awesome,” adding, “Please tell me when your tour begins, and I am there!”

Voting for the Top 5 finalists closed Tuesday (May 25) at 7 a.m. Eastern after opening at the start of Monday’s show. The winner of “The Voice” will be revealed tonight, May 25.

These Are the Guest Stars Performing Tonight During the Season Finale

Tuesday’s finale will feature performances by a handful of guest stars before a winner is revealed.

That includes country star Kelsea Ballerini, who filled in for Clarkson during the Battle Rounds, as well as this season’s Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg, according to a post on the show’s official Twitter account. Former coach Stefani is also set to perform her hit “Slow Clap” alongside Saweetie, per ET.

The star-studded list also includes Justin Bieber, who plans to perform a medley of hits (“Peaches” and “Hold On”), according to ET, as well as Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, former “American Idol” contestant Lauren Daigle and Broadway star Ben Platt.

Here Are the Top 5 Finalists on ‘The Voice’

Following the star-studded performances during the season finale airing Tuesday, May 25, one of the Top 5 contestants will be crowned the winner of “The Voice.”

The remaining contestants are Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler, Team Legend’s Solomon, Team Nick’s Rachel Mac and Team Blake’s Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young. Young won the Instant Save vote during the results show, which aired Tuesday, May 18.

“The Voice” two-part finale continues Tuesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

