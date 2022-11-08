‘The Voice’ Alum Welcomes Baby Girl

“The Voice” season 18 alum Jon Mullins welcomed his first baby with his wife, Whitney, on Wednesday, September 21.

Jon announced the news on Instagram through a post showing photos of the family.

The singer told People that he and his wife chose to name their daughter Charlotte Rose Mullin. Her birth wasn’t smooth sailing for the couple, he told the outlet. Whitney’s pregnancy was “high risk,” the outlet reports, because she suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2016.

“It was a scheduled c-section,” Jon told the outlet. “It was probably the most terrifying day of both of our lives because you’re walking into a room and your wife is on an operating table and there’s nothing you can do.”

Jon previously announced the birth of his child in September in an Instagram post.

“@itswhitenymullins truly showed me what true strength and courage looks like,” he wrote at the time. “I am so incredibly thankful to God for giving us a healthy baby and for Charlotte to have such a strong, loving and brave mother.”

Jon & Whitney Went Through a Miscarriage in 2021

The couple opened up to People about the miscarriage they went through in 2021.

“I was actually at a writer’s retreat in Tennessee, and Whitney called me to tell me something was wrong,” he said. “Within a day and a half, she had lost almost half of her blood volume.”

He added, “We lost our baby and we almost lost Whitney.”

She had to stay in the hospital for one week, Jon told People.

Whitney Previously Announced Charlotte’s Birth

Whitney announced the birth of the couple’s first child on Instagram on September 21.

“We have [been] waiting for this moment for longer [than] I could even explain,” she wrote. “Charlotte is here!!”

She later shared a slew of newborn photos that included Charlotte posing as a princess, in a bowl filled with flowers, on a tiny chair with a tiny guitar, and in a swing.

Jon & Whitney Got Married in 2014

Jon and Whitney got married in 2014, but they went through a difficult time just two years later, Jon told People in 2021.

Whitney slipped while at work as a teacher and hit her head on the concrete. When they went to the hospital, Jon told the outlet, they were told she had a “slight concussion.”

“The next day she started having panic attacks,” he shared. “She started losing her speech. She couldn’t put sentences together. She started losing motor functions. She could barely stand. It was this instant regression of speech, motor functions and short-term memory.”

He added, “I watched my wife go from this incredibly strong, independent woman to somebody who was not able to even put the sentences together.”

Jon used the experience to pen some of his songs, and he told the story when he was on “The Voice” in 2020.

After his time on “The Voice,” Jon continued to work on music, with his latest single, titled “Last Love,” reaching number 24 on the iTunes pop charts in the first week of November 2022.

The song was released on November 4, 2022.

“This video is super special because it is footage that I recently captured while walking through the woods where Whitney Mullins and I took our wedding photos,” he wrote in the Instagram post sharing the lyric video. “These woods and this song will always hold a special place in my heart.”