Jonas Brothers Announce New Album

The Jonas Brothers have become known for their solo projects and side businesses over the years, but fans are always delighted to hear that the family band is back together and working on new music.

While Nick Jonas confirmed that he and his brothers had finished their newest record while visiting “The Kelly Clarkson Show” earlier this month, fans were completely unaware that he was revealing their new record’s name when he said, “‘The Album’ is done.” Nick also confirmed that he and his brothers had a planned tour later this year.

The Jonas Brothers made their announcement explicit this week when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Nick confirmed moments before the star’s unveiling that “our new album, ‘The Album’, will be coming out May 5.”

The Jonas Brothers Tease ‘The Album’ With Lead Single ‘Wings’

In addition to their album announcement, the Jonas Brothers teased a first look at “The Album”‘s lead single “Wings” in a video shared on Joe Jonas’s Instagram. The clip shows Joe walking into the studio with his brothers, telling viewers, “Guys, we got the mix of our new song ‘Wings’, and I don’t care I just want you to hear it”. The brothers then share an excerpt of their newest song, which has not yet been given a release date.

The Jonas Brothers spoke with “The Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay following their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, giving her a little insight into what fans can expect from their new album.

“We’ve had just the most unbelievable experience working with [Jon Bellion] on the new album, ‘The Album’,” Nick told Lindsay, “and it’s I think the best representation of our musical roots, the music we were raised on, some stuff from the 70s and 80s. And then also kind of where we’re at now, as husbands, fathers, brothers. It really is specific to our lives but pretty universal themes that we’re excited to share with the world.”

Fans have already noticed Bellion’s work, even on the short snippet of “Wings”, with the Instagram posts receiving multiple comments including, “Jon Bellion’s influence in this is so so clear I love it!” and “the result of jon bellion’s genius 🔥”.

Which ‘Voice’ Coaches Have a Star on the Walk of Fame?

Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is no small accomplishment. The Walk of Fame came about in 1953 to “maintain the glory of a community whose name means glamour and excitement in the four corners of the world.” According to the Walk of Fame’s website, about two stars are added each month, so it becomes quite an exclusive honor.

Although the Jonas Brothers received a joint star for their music careers, this qualifies Nick Jonas as the eighth “Voice” coach (current or former) to accept the honor. Other “Voice” coaches with a star include Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Jennifer Hudson, and Kelly Clarkson.

Another current coach is looking to join this group very soon, as Blake Shelton was announced as a 2023 Star recipient when the class of 2023 was announced at the end of last year.

