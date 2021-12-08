Some ‘Voice’ Fans Say Contestant Was ‘Robbed’ After Semi-Finals

The Tuesday, December 7, 2021, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the top 5 contestants heading into next week’s live finale. Viewers voted to save 4 artists, and then the bottom four competed for one Wildcard Instant Save spot.

All of the artists voted through were from either Blake Shelton or Kelly Clarkson’s team, meaning that John Legend and Ariana Grande’s contestants had to battle it out for an Instant Save, and one of the superstars would not have an artist in the finale at all.

Because of the season’s rule change that made it so the number of votes was the only thing determining which artists advanced each week regardless of which team they were on.

After the results were announced, some fans were upset about certain artists making it through while others were eliminated.

Read on to learn more about what fans thought in response to some of the results.

Fans Thought Team Legend Was ‘Robbed’ of Spot in the Finale

Before the results of the Instant Save even aired, fans were saying that Team Legend’s artists were robbed. Jershika Maple did make it through to the finale, but fans did worry that she would not be making it because she had to compete in the Instant Save.

“I hate that A Girl Named Tom got saved while Jershika [Maple] has to fight for her spot again. Unfair. #TheVoice,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “girl named tom really stole Jershika’s spot I’m sick.”

Some people specifically called out Team Ariana voting for Jim and Sasha Allen.

“#thevoice Ariana fans voting for the duo when they never watched a single episode….Joshua and Jershika are being robbed today,” one person wrote.

Team Ariana has no artists in the finale after her artists, Jim and Sasha Allen, lost the Instant Save.

Once the results were announced, some fans thought that Joshua Vacanti was robbed of his spot in the finale.

“BRUH I HATE THIS GOD D*** SHOW #THEVOICE and y’all dumb voters the hell, joshua deserved,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Joshua leaving breaks my heart because GNT took his spot #TheVoice.”

“Girl Named Tom should’ve went home and Jershika and Joshua SHOULD’VE stayed. What the f***,” another person wrote.

Some people thought Legend’s team, in particular, was robbed of places in the finale.

“@johnlegend #VoiceResults your team got robbed tonight both of your artists are amazing!” one person tweeted after the show.

Which Artists Made it Through?

Here’s who made it through to the finale:

Team Blake

Wendy Moten

Paris Winningham

Team Kelly

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

Team Legend

Jershika Maple

The season finale of NBC’s “The Voice” airs in two parts. The first part takes place on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern time live. It re-airs later, recorded, for the west coast. The show will feature the top 5 contestants singing for votes.

Then, the second part of the finale will air on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. It will air for two hours, and the winner will be announced at the end of the show.

