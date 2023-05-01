‘The Voice’ Judge Reveals Why He Wouldn’t Have Turned for Himself

Niall Horan may be in his first season as a coach on “The Voice.” He isn’t a rookie, though, when it comes to the nature of singing competitions.

Horan, who has his final five members assembled for the playoffs, rose to prominence after appearing on the British version of ‘The X Factor’ as an eventual member of One Direction. The group was comprised on the show of Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik. That was back in 2010 when he and the group went on to place third in the competition. He’s now looking to do the same as a coach on ‘The Voice’ but admitted in a recent InStyle interview that he wouldn’t have turned for himself back then.

Niall Horan Feels He Probably Was a Little Early

The then-16-year-old had auditioned for “The X Factor” in Dublin where he performed Ne-Yo’s “So Sick.” His performance earned split reviews before earning a “yes” from guest judge, Katy Perry, to advance by way of a 3-1 vote. His run as a solo artist ended at the bootcamp portion of the show before Nicole Scherzinger advised he team up with four others who failed to advance, thus beginning what went on to become One Direction.

Together, the group proved successful but Horan explains in his InStyle interview how he agreed that he wasn’t quite where he needed to be yet. Being a judge on “The Voice” now, Horan said, ” I definitely wouldn’t turn for me.”

“I was probably a year or two early, but then, luck was on my side,” he said. “I was in the right place at the right time with the right people, and Katy Perry saved my a– and the rest is history.”

Niall Horan Now Has a Successful Music Career

While he admitted that he wasn’t ready to the point he felt he needed to be, Horan has gone on to find success in the world of music. According to iMDb, One Direction has won seven American Music Awards and 28 Teen Choice Awards among other honors since forming. The band has five albums to date.

Moving into a solo career, Horan has released two albums and has one, “The Show,” set to release on June 9. He also took over as a judge on “The Voice” for Season 23.

Niall Horan is in His First Year on ‘The Voice’

During the premiere of Season 23, Horgan received some praise from his peers ahead of the competition. Blake Shelton, who is in his final season, said “he’s perfectly at home on this show.” He referred to his experience on “The X Factor” as a benefit to his team.

Fellow newcomer to the series, Chance the Rapper pointed out that his Irish accent is helping convince people to his team, “He’s got a lot of tricks up his sleeves.”

Horan is set for his experience in “The Voice” playoffs beginning May 1. He awarded his Playoff Pass to Ryley Tate Wilson. The other four members of his squad include Ross Clayton, Michael B., Gina Miles, and Tasha Jessen.